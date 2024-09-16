Donald Trump's assassination suspect charged with firearms offences

Washington DC [US], September 16 : Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect accused of attempting to assassinate former US President Donald Trump, has been charged with two offences, according to a report by CNN.

The charges include possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

A detention hearing has been set for September 23 and the arraignment is set for September 30. Routh will remain in jail while awaiting trial, CNN reported.

Earlier in the day, a gunfire was reported near Trump's golf club in West Palm Beach. The former president's campaign had declared him "safe." The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced on Sunday that it "is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination."

According to Bradshaw, a Secret Service agent 'engaged' with the individual after spotting a rifle barrel, the individual, who was subsequently placed under arrest, was 300-500 yards away from Trump, according to CNN.

President Biden had commended the Secret Service for their 'vigilance' and keeping the former president 'safe'. He further said that one suspect has been held in custody and an active investigation is underway.

"I have been briefed by my team regarding what federal law enforcement is investigating as a possible assassination attempt of former President Trump today. A suspect is in custody, and I commend the work of the Secret Service and their law enforcement partners for their vigilance and their efforts to keep the former President and those around him safe," Biden said in a statement.

He further said that he has directed his team to ensure that the Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure to ensure Trump's continued safety.

Notably, this is the second assassination attempt on Trump during this presidential campaign. Trump was also the target of an attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor