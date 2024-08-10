Donald Trump’s Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Montana Due to Mechanical Issue

Donald Trump's plane was diverted on its way to Bozeman, Montana, due to a mechanical issue but landed safely in nearby Billings, according to a staff member at the Billings airport.

The former president was heading to Bozeman for a Friday night rally in support of Republican Senate candidate Tim Sheehy, who is challenging Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.

BREAKING: Donald Trump's airplane had to make an emergency landing after the plane had a hydraulic leak. pic.twitter.com/4TA7S9daHC — The General (@GeneralMCNews) August 9, 2024

Also Read | Drone Attack in Syria: US Military Base at Kharab al-Jir Airport Attacked, Iran Suspected (Watch Videos).

Trump's campaign posted a video of him upon landing in which he said he was glad to be in Montana but did not mention anything about the landing.