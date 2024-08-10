Donald Trump’s Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Montana Due to Mechanical Issue

August 10, 2024

Donald Trump's plane was diverted on its way to Bozeman, Montana, due to a mechanical issue but landed safely in nearby Billings, according to a staff member at the Billings airport. 

The former president was heading to Bozeman for a Friday night rally in support of Republican Senate candidate Tim Sheehy, who is challenging Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.

Trump's campaign posted a video of him upon landing in which he said he was glad to be in Montana but did not mention anything about the landing. 

