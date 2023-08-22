"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

Moscow [Russia], August 22 : The Russian Security Council’s deputy chairman Dmitry Medvedev weighed in on the West’s decision to supply F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, advising Europe to not get carried away with its "toy plane games," TASS reported.

Medvedev, commenting on German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock’s remarks, who described it as "a good day for Ukraine" and Europe, wrote on Telegram, "Ah, don’t get carried away too much with toy plane games in your sandbox, kids. Lest the next ‘good day’ for Europe may become its last day."

He also attached an image of a downed Nazi German plane to the post, as reported by TASS.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a "breakthrough agreement" had been reached on the supply of 42 F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands.

Other than that, Denmark has also announced plans to transfer 19 F-16s to Ukraine, with Kyiv receiving six of them before the end of this year. Denmark has nearly 30 F-16 fighter jets that will be decommissioned when the country switches to the more modern F-35. The Dutch air force has 42 such jets, according to TASS.

Besides help from nine other nations, Denmark and the Netherlands have also made arrangements to train Ukrainian pilots.

Washington gave its clearance for the F-16 transfers on Friday, and this month will see the start of Ukraine's pilot training. If all goes according to plan, Ukraine might start using the planes in early 2024, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte praised the decision as "absolutely historic, powerful, and inspiring for us" during a Sunday visit to the Eindhoven airbase in the Netherlands.

Rutte stated that the number of F-16s delivered to Kyiv would be decided after consultations with partners. The Dutch air force currently has 42 F-16s. Zelenskyy arrived at Skrydstrup airbase in Denmark later on Sunday, where he was welcomed by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

“We also know that you need more and that is why today we announced that we will donate 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine,” the Danish leader said.

Six of the jets will be delivered by the end of this year, eight next year, and five in 2025, Frederiksen said, Al Jazeera reported.

