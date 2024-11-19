"Don't have any policy updates to speak" US on allowing Ukraine to strike Russia

Washington, DC [US], November 19 : The United States on Monday (local time) refrained from commenting on reports of its alleged decision to allow Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia using long-range missiles, stating that there were "no policy updates to speak of."

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller reiterated the US policy of supporting Ukraine against Russia but declined to provide details about reports suggesting President Joe Biden's decision to authorise Ukraine to launch long-range missiles into Russian territory.

"I don't have any policy updates to speak to today. As you know, even before Russia launched its full-scale invasion, the United States marshalled a coalition of more than 50 countries to provide assistance to Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its actions," Miller said.

He emphasised that the US remains willing to "adopt and adjust the capabilities" provided to Ukraine when necessary.

"We have made clear that we will always adopt and adjust the capabilities that we provide to Ukraine when it's appropriate to do so. And you have seen us back that up with steps that we have taken over the past several years. But I don't have any new policy developments to speak to today," Miller added.

This follows Russia's condemnation of Biden's alleged decision, labelling it a significant "escalation" and evidence of the United States' direct involvement in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Responding to Russia's statement, Miller accused Moscow of escalating the conflict by recruiting North Korean troops. He also stressed that the US would respond firmly to such actions.

"When you look at the escalation of this conflict, it is Russia that has escalated time and time again, including by recruiting and deploying more than 11,000 North Korean soldiers. That is a major escalation by Russia, and our response, along with Ukraine's supporters, will continue to be firm. We will take appropriate steps to hold Russia accountable for its actions," Miller stated.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described Biden's alleged decision as a "qualitatively new round of escalation" and a significant development in terms of US involvement in the conflict, according to TASS.

"If such a decision has indeed been formulated and communicated to the Kyiv regime, then, of course, this represents a qualitatively new round of escalation of tensions and a new situation regarding US involvement in this conflict. We are proceeding from this," Peskov said.

"These signals have been received by the collective West, as voiced by the president in St. Petersburg," he added.

This development comes just days before President-elect Donald Trump assumes office at the White House. Notably, Trump has been critical of US support for Ukraine and has consistently called for an end to the conflict.

