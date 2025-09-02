"Don't see India-China relations going to same level as India-US relations in long term": USISPF chief Mukesh Aghi

New Delhi [India], September 2 [ANI]: Speaking on the trajectory of India's international relations, Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, offered his perspective on India-China and India-Russia ties in an exclusive conversation with ANI.

Aghi remarked on India-China relations, stating, "China will always treat India as not an equal partner...I don't see India and China relations going to the same level as India-US relations in the long term..."

On India-Russia relations, Aghi emphasised the appropriateness of the recent bilateral engagement, saying, "India has to do what is good for it. PM Modi's meeting with Putin was an appropriate meeting from every aspect..."

This perspective came in the context of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China.

The meeting focused on strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia, including the latest developments concerning Ukraine.

During the talks, PM Modi and Putin also discussed economic, financial, and energy sector cooperation, aiming to further strengthen bilateral trade, which reached a record high of $68.7 billion in FY 2024-25.

They additionally touched on regional and global issues, including the Ukraine conflict, with PM Modi emphasising the need for a peaceful resolution.

The Prime Minister reiterated India's support for recent initiatives aimed at addressing the conflict and stressed the importance of expediting a cessation of hostilities to achieve a durable peace settlement.

According to the MEA statement, the two leaders reaffirmed their support for further strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries, with PM Modi conveying that he looked forward to receiving President Putin in India for the 23rd Annual Summit later this year.

The SCO Summit, which took place on August 31 and September 1, saw several world leaders in attendance.

