Don't see occasional setbacks as major barriers in India-Canada ties: Diaspora on PM Modi's visit

Alberta, June 15 The Indian diaspora in Canada is brimming with excitement and optimism ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit, which marks a significant thaw in relations that have been strained over the past year.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has invited PM Modi to attend the G7 Summit in Kananaskis.

Devesh Oberoi, President of the Indian Society of Calgary, hailed the invitation, stating it could serve as a turning point in rebuilding India-Canada relations.

"We see this as a very welcome move. India and Canada have shared strong relations for the last 50 years. Although there have been some ups and downs recently, the invitation to Prime Minister Modi for the G7 summit -- something he has been attending for the past several years -- shows that the relationship remains strong and significant," he said.

Speaking about the broader perspective of bilateral relations, Oberoi noted, "Overall, if we look at Canada, there is a 1.3 million-strong Indian diaspora here... Largely, we all want the relationship between India and Canada to remain strong. This relationship spans over the last 50-60 years."

"While there have been ups and downs, we view it from a political perspective -- governments have their own ideologies and viewpoints, which can sometimes create tensions in international relations. But this happens with every country. No nation is perfect. We don't see these occasional setbacks as major barriers or challenges in the India-Canada relationship," he said.

Reflecting on PM Modi's leadership, Oberoi said, "The leadership has been very strong over the last ten years. PM Modi has been elected three times and is a democratically elected Prime Minister. At one point, he even had a heavy majority. I believe India has gained a leader who acts like a CEO for the Indian economy, following the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. Today, India holds a strong global reputation, especially as the world's fourth-largest economy. India has much to contribute to the world and can offer solutions to many global challenges across various sectors."

Echoing similar sentiments, Hindu Society of Calgary President Raj Verma called the visit "a very good thing", emphasising that stronger ties would benefit both countries economically and personally.

"India is currently the fourth global power, and strengthening ties is beneficial for both countries. These improved relations will benefit us all economically and personally. PM Modi is an excellent leader who is taking India forward, and this progress is something we are all proud of," he told IANS.

On the 11-year tenure of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Verma added, "PM Modi is doing a very good job. He has made India the fourth-largest economy of the world, and if the relations between the two countries are improving due to this, then it is a very good initiative."

Acharya Dhansh Shukla, another member of the Hindu Society of Calgary, also welcomed the development. He praised the Canadian Prime Minister's gesture of inviting PM Modi and saw it as a promising sign of mutual goodwill.

"The newly appointed Prime Minister here is very wise, intelligent, and a renowned economist. He has been specially invited for this role. Such a Prime Minister has always had an affection for India. Our PM Modi speaks of 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah', and he is doing great work for the country. Similarly, Canada's new Prime Minister is also doing commendable work. His invitation to India for the G7 summit is a very positive step, and we are glad that he is willing to visit. This is a good development for both countries," he told IANS.

"We have been very happy ever since we learned that our respected Prime Minister Modi is coming to Canada. Both countries are wonderful, and their coming together will benefit both nations. Economic cooperation will strengthen, and the mutual love between the two will ensure smooth relations without any trouble. We thank God for this. It is a positive step, and any concerns or misunderstandings should be cleared through open dialogue between both Prime Ministers so that relations return to the warmth they had before," Shukla added.

He also reflected on the diplomatic freeze of the past year, remarking, "It felt very wrong when the tensions began because neither Canadians nor Indians hold ill will towards each other. Many Indians live, work, and study here, and relations have always been good. There are some elements that try to exploit such situations, but they should not be allowed to. I urge both the Prime Ministers of Canada and India to move forward with mutual respect, affection, and harmony."

On PM Modi's tenure, Shukla said, "There is no doubt that since Prime Minister Modi came to power, India has been progressing in every way. He is moving forward by taking everyone along. While there are always some elements who may not like this, the majority of us greatly admire and support the Prime Minister."

Speaking at a recent weekly briefing, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Our Prime Minister received a call from the Canadian Prime Minister last week. During the call, Prime Minister Carney invited the Prime Minister to attend the G7. The invitation has been accepted. It was also an occasion for the two Prime Ministers to reflect on India-Canada relations and how to take them forward. India and Canada are vibrant democracies which are bound by shared democratic values and a steadfast commitment to the rule of law and vibrant people-to-people ties."

He said the upcoming meeting between PM Modi and PM Carney at the G7 Summit will provide a crucial opportunity for the two leaders to exchange views on both bilateral and global issues. It will also help in exploring "pathways to reset the relationship based on mutual respect, shared interests, and sensitivity to each other's concerns."

India-Canada relations hit a low in 2023 after Carney's predecessor, Justin Trudeau, levelled unsubstantiated allegations against New Delhi.

India, in turn, accused Canada of harbouring extremist elements and failing to act against attacks on Indian diplomats. With the upcoming summit and PM Modi's visit, both sides now appear willing to put the past behind them and usher in a new phase of cooperation.

