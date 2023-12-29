"Don't think it's appropriate...": MEA on shots fired at residence of Temple president's son in Canada

New Delhi [India], December 29 : Referring to the attack at the residence of Lakshmi Narayan Mandir President's son in Canada's Surrey, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the investigation is being conducted and it is not appropriate to comment on the matter till the probe is completed.

On being asked about shots fired at the temple president son's residence in Surrey, Bagchi said, "Our understanding of that incident in British Columbia is that it was at a private residence related to, of course, somebody who's a member of the Temple Management Committee. I understand that investigations are underway in that case. I don't think it's appropriate to comment at this stage on the motivations or details behind it till such time that investigation is completed by the local authorities. Let us wait for that."

Shots were at the residence of an Indian-origin man in Canada's Surrey. Following this, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police has been investigating the incident.

The firing happened on Wednesday (December 27) in the early morning at the residence of the son of Satish Kumar, the president of Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, in Surrey. The incident happened at a residence in the 14900 block of 80 Avenue, Surrey. According to the police, no one was injured during the incident.

According to Constable Parmbir Kahlon, Media Relations Officer for Surrey Police, the residence involved sustained damage consistent with bullet holes.

"On December 27, 2023 at approximately 8:03 am, Surrey RCMP responded a to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 14900 block of 80 Avenue. No one was injured during the incident, but the residence involved sustained damage consistent with bullet holes. Police remained in the area, examining the scene, speaking with witnesses and canvassing the neighbourhood for CCTV footage. The Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit has conduct of the investigation. Officers are still working to determine the motive of this incident. Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage of the incident, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP" the Surrey Police said in its press release.

Earlier in November, India-origin Canadian member of Parliament Chandra Arya shared a purported video of Pro Khalistani supporters in Surrey claiming they want to create trouble at the Hindu Laxmi Narayan Mandir there.

He wrote, "Last week, Khalistan supporters verbally abused a Sikh family outside a Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, BC, according to some reports. Now it appears the same Khalistan group wants to create trouble at the Hindu Laxmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey."

Underscoring that Hindu temples have remained targets for attacks over the past years, Arya noted by saying, "Hindu temples have been attacked many times during the last couple of years. Hate crimes are being committed against Hindu-Canadians."Moreover, a Hindu temple was vandalised in Canada by extremist elements with Khalistan referendum posters in August this year.

In April this year, BAPS Swaminarayan temple was vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Windsor, in Canada's Ontario. Meanwhile, in February, the Ram Mandir in Canada's Mississauga was vandalised with anti-India graffiti. In January, a Hindu temple in Brampton was defaced with anti-India graffiti, triggering outrage among the Indian community.

