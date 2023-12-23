Dorsey-backed Bluesky allows users to look at posts without logging in

New Delhi, Dec 23 Jack Dorsey-backed X rival Bluesky is allowing people to look at posts on its platform without logging in.

The users, however, will need an invite to create an account and start posting, and can read posts via a link. The users can share the posts in individual or group chats.

“We built Bluesky to be a home for public conversation — breaking news, commentary and analysis, jokes and more. And we’re taking one step closer to this goal by releasing a public web view, which means that you don’t have to be logged in to view posts on Bluesky,” said the company’s CEO Jay Graber.

“People can easily view Bluesky posts without being logged in. Sharing will be more convenient — whether it's a joke you want to text a friend, or a post you want to embed in an article,” he added.

Graber also unveiled a new butterfly emoji logo replacing the generic logo of a blue sky with clouds.

“Like a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis, we are starting to open up. Posts on Bluesky have been public from the start through the open protocol, but today we’re making them publicly accessible through the app. We’re unfolding a little bit at a time,” said the company.

The social media network Bluesky has reached 2 million users despite remaining an invite-only app.

Earlier this month, Bluesky launched “more advanced automated tooling” designed to flag content that violates its community guidelines.

