Dot: 'The Archies' allowed me to express myself both through music, acting

Mumbai, Dec 18 Actress Dot, whose real name is Aditi Saigal, debuted in the Hindi film industry with Zoya Akhtar's ‘The Archies’, which she says allowed her to express herself both through music and acting.

Dot played Ethel in the musical.

The actress has written and sang all four Dear Diary themes picturised on Khushi Kapoor, as well as lent her voice to the character of Betty (Khushi), singing and composing the song 'Asymmetrical'.

She has also sung the other two chartbusters ‘Dhishoom Dhishoom’ and ‘Sunoh’.

Dot said: “I'm thrilled with the overwhelming love 'The Archies' music is receiving from listeners. Music is a big part of my identity, since I was a songwriter long before I ventured into the film industry. 'The Archies' allowed me to express myself both through music and acting, so naturally it will always be my most cherished project.”

The actress added: “This album was particularly special for me because I got to work with industry pioneers like Zoya, Javed Akhtar, SEL and Ankur Tewari, as well as indie musicians Tejas and The Islanders.”

Dot is elated that ‘Sunoh’ ranks among the most-listened songs of 2023.

" ‘Sunoh’ held a special place for all of us as it was the first song we drafted and shot. Seeing it come to life on screen and resonate with so many people has been truly heartening!"

Dot admits that writing songs for films is a hugely different creative process which she has enjoyed thoroughly.

The actress said: “Writing for the screen is a vastly different experience from composing in my bedroom or college practice rooms! It's a highly collaborative process where the primary focus is on the narrative."

"Such opportunities don't come by every day, you know? There was a creative energy that flowed between us, though we all come from different musical backgrounds.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor