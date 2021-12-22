Dozens feared missing after landslide in Myanmar jade mine: reports
By ANI | Published: December 22, 2021 10:59 AM2021-12-22T10:59:28+5:302021-12-22T11:10:07+5:30
Dozens of people are feared missing following a landslide on Wednesday at a jade mine in northern Myanmar, Xinhua news agency reported.
Further details are awaited and the rescue operation is underway. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor