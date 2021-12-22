Dozens feared missing after landslide in Myanmar jade mine: reports

Published: December 22, 2021

Dozens of people are feared missing following a landslide on Wednesday at a jade mine in northern Myanmar, Xinhua news agency reported.

Further details are awaited and the rescue operation is underway. (ANI/Xinhua)

