Dozens killed in fresh Israeli attacks on Rafah: Palestinian medics

Gaza, May 29 (IANS/DPA) Palestinian medics have said dozens of people have died in fresh Israeli attacks on the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Tuesday, two days after 45 people were reportedly killed in an airstrike which sparked international condemnation.

The Israeli military said it was investigating reports of an attack on a shelter for displaced persons in western Rafah. Hamas authorities said the attack featured at least four grenades, with unconfirmed estimates putting the death toll at more than 20.

Earlier on Tuesday, a spokesman for the Hamas-run health authority in Gaza said a further 18 people were killed overnight in separate Israeli attacks in Rafah. The information could not be independently verified.

Eyewitness reports from Rafah on Tuesday suggested the Israeli army has advanced into the city centre. The Israeli news website ynet reported that Israeli tanks were deployed in the Tal al-Sultan neighbourhood, which was hit by the airstrike on Sunday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that troops were still being deployed around Rafah and were endeavouring to prevent harm to innocent bystanders.

