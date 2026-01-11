Dozens of protests against ICE held across US California

Los Angeles, Jan 11 From California's capital city Sacramento to the town of Sonora, and from San Francisco to Los Angeles, dozens of protests against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were held across the US state.

The protests, dubbed "ICE OUT For Good," were organised by a network of several groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union and the 50501 Movement, which organised mass demonstrations in all 50 US states almost every month last year, Xinhua news agency reported.

In Pasadena, a neighboring city of Los Angeles, more than 500 protesters gathered at a corner near city hall, chanting "No ICE, No KKK, No Fascist USA" to the accompaniment of car horns and cheers.

According to a 50501 Movement statement issued Friday, at least 32 people died in ICE custody in 2025.

Saturday's actions followed two recent incidents -- a federal officer shot and killed Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three in Minneapolis, and another agent shot and wounded two people in Portland, Oregon earlier this week.

"We're here to recognize that this country needs to turn itself around and we're reaching out to the citizens of the San Gabriel foothill communities to join us in protesting. The specific reason is to mourn the passing of an innocent lady who sacrificed her life for the cause," activist Dias Alan told Xinhua on Saturday.

A female protester, an immigrant from Australia who gave only her first name as Jenny, told Xinhua that she watched numerous videos about the incident in Minneapolis.

"ICE is a threat of public safety," she said. "This is a threat to all of us immigrants."

"ICE needs to be taken off of our streets. They are not acting according to the US Constitution. They are violating the 14th Amendment and other amendments. We have to be guaranteed that the people in this country follow the constitution," she said.

