Dr Sachchidanand denounces the spread of religious fundamentalism the world over

New Delhi [India], August 7 : Denouncing the spread of religious fundamentalism across the world, Dr Sachchidanand Joshi, member secretary of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), said on Wednesday that it has become a challenge to talk about compassion, kindness, peace, truth and harmony when there was painful destruction all around.

Speaking at the second International Conference for Young Buddhist Scholars on Buddha Dhamma and its application in education, scientific research, healthcare, and well-being in New Delhi, Dr Joshi, the chief guest questioned the direction the world was moving towards and said that any kind of belief or religious fundamentalism does not have a place in society.

"We need to save the world with Dhamma, we are blessed to be in these times to shoulder this responsibility," he said taking up the challenge.

The conference was organised by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), with support from the Ministry of Culture, and the Ambedkar International Centre, under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, according to a release.

There were 15 papers presented by young academicians and researchers from seven countries, including India. It was also attended by members of the diplomatic community from Thailand, Bhutan, Cambodia and the Republic of Korea.

The 8th Chokyong Palga Rinpoche from Ladakh, who was also the Guest of Honour said that the Buddha Dhamma that had survived for 2,500 years needed to evolve with the challenging times now, in order to remain relevant.

Though it had spread from India, the Dhamma adapted to the local culture of the nations. He advised the young scholars to spread the message of the Buddha and the Great Masters of peace, harmony and love in these troubled times.

In his welcome address, the Secretary General of IBC, Shartse Khensur Rinpoche Jangchup Choeden, suggested that just like in many countries around the world, our universities too should start separate departments to study the linkages between Buddha Dhamma and science.

The academic papers were on Buddha Dhamma and mental well-being, the application of Dhamma education in school, Jataka Tales and their relevance, and the transformation of Cambodian society after years of destruction by the Khmer Rouge, among others.

Supadcha Srisook, a PhD research scholar from Thailand explained how in Thailand, there was a project from the Ministry of Education about the relationship between the house, temple, and school.

They see the importance of the connection between parents (house), religion (temple), and teachers (school), as well as how to cultivate students to have a good quality of life, both physically and mentally, for society.

In the process of this project, every school and high school (specific government schools have to study the history of Buddha and Buddha Dhamma), at least once per week undertake Buddhist activities and attend temple-collaborated Buddhist camps.

Students who participated in the Buddhist camp engaged in various activities, including prayer, and learning the Buddha's Dhamma and meditation, besides practising patience and getting involved in personal duties and responsibilities.

Ven Morm Savonn, PhD Research Scholar at Delhi University from Cambodia in his Paper mentioned that monks are highly valued members of the public, the release stated.

He highlighted how Buddhism has contributed significantly to Cambodia's societal well-being and is a component of the social order's development. The people and society of Cambodia place a high value on social well-being. He expressed regret that the Khmer Rouge "ruined Cambodian society."

Millions of people lost their lives in this civil war in Cambodia. Monks were murdered and made to lay down their lives, and other monasteries were destroyed. Buddhism was revived after the Khmer Rouge regime, and religion gradually started to grow again.

According to the release, the primary objective of the conference was to create a vibrant platform for young researchers to share their insights, engage in scholarly pursuits, and contribute to the advancement of knowledge in the field. By facilitating interdisciplinary discussions, fostering collaboration, and promoting the exchange of knowledge, the conference aimed to contribute significantly to the advancement of scholarship in the field of Buddhist Studies and its integration, and impact on education, scientific research, healthcare, and well-being.

"This integration offers a transformative potential for individuals and society. By fostering mindfulness, ethical conduct, compassion, and holistic health, these teachings can address contemporary challenges and enhance the quality of life. Implementing these principles requires a collaborative effort, interdisciplinary research, and a commitment to cultural sensitivity and sustainability. Through such efforts, the timeless wisdom of Buddha Dhamma can contribute significantly to the development of a more compassionate, healthy, and harmonious world," it added.

