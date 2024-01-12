Draft ready, Kerala to bring in policy to emerge as AVGC-XR hub

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 12 ( IANS) Billed as a path-breaking initiative, the Kerala Government has proposed to come out with a comprehensive policy on AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics and Extended Reality), a cutting technology domain with immense potential for the state to leverage as a knowledge-based economy.

The policy will set a target of creating 50,000 jobs in AVGC-XR in the state by 2029, by facilitating least 250 firms including multinational companies.

The policy aims to enable the state to claim at least 10 per cent of the export of AVGC-XR-based products and services from the country.

The draft AVGC-XR policy, drawn up in this regard, will be put in the public domain to elicit views and suggestions from the public, including experts, professionals and investors, before finalising the policy.

Kerala has huge scope to emerge as a global AVGC-XR hub, considering its capabilities in technology domain and the Government’s far-sighted and transformational initiatives.

The government aims to make the proposed policy a well-defined and transformational framework to take the state forward by eliciting and compiling the views and suggestions of a wide range of informed public including CEOs of global and companies, investors, professionals, academics and students.

A Centre of Excellence will be developed in Thiruvananthapuram at a 20-acre site, as the base for AVGC-XR activities.

