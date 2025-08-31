"Dragon and elephant have to unite," Chinese President Xi Jinping urges PM Modi

Tianjin [China], August 31 : Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his opening remarks during delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, said that it is vital for China and India to be friends and for the "Dragon and the Elephant" to unite.

Noting that world is undergoing chaotic churns, Xi said that it is the "right choice" for both China and India - two ancient civilizations, the two most populous countries who are also members of the global South to be friends and good neighbours who enable each other's success, and to have "the dragon and the elephant dance together."

Xi said it was a "great pleasure for him to meet PM Modi again and welcome him to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Tianjin Summit.

In his opening remarks at the bilateral meeting with PM Modi, Xi said, "Last year, you and I had a successful meeting in Kazan, and the China-India relationship had resumed and started anew. The two sides have implicitly implemented the important consensus we have agreed, and the bilateral exchanges and cooperation have since made new progress."

"The world today is swept by once-in-a-century transformations. The international situation is both fluid and chaotic. China and India are two ancient civilisations in the East, we are the world's two most populous countries, and we are also important members of the Global South. We both shoulder the historical responsibility of improving the well-being of our two peoples, promoting the solidarity and rejuvenation of developing countries, and promoting the progress of human society. It is the right choice for both sides to be friends, who have good neighbourly and amicable ties, partners who enable each other's success, and to have the dragon and the elephant dance together."

Xi noted that this year marks the 75th anniversary of China-India diplomatic ties. "Both sides need to approach and handle our relationship from a strategic height and long-term perspective, so as to realise the sustained, sound, and steady development of our bilateral ties. We must also step up to our historic responsibility to uphold multilateralism, work together to bring about a multipolar world and more democracy in international relations, and to make our true contributions to peace and prosperity in Asia and around the world."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi in his opening remarks at the delegation level talks expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome and recalled that "very productive discussions" last year in Kazan, which he said "gave a positive direction" to relations between the two countries.

"After the disengagement at the border, an atmosphere of peace and stability is now in place. Our Special Representatives have also reached an agreement on border management," PM Modi said.

He further said that the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has resumed and that direct flights are also being resumed between the two countries.

"Our cooperation is linked to the interests of 2.8 billion people of our two countries. This will also pave the way for the welfare of all humanity. We are committed to advancing our relations based on mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity," Prime Minister Modi said.

Earlier, PM Modi was awarded a warm cultural welcome at his hotel where artistes performed Indian classical music and dance, symbolising goodwill between the two countries.

The SCO comprises 10 members. In addition to India, they include Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. There are also several dialogue partners and observers. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017, having been an observer since 2005.

