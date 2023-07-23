Drake says he likes women who are into Cosplay

Los Angeles, July 23 Grammy winning-rapper Drake revealed that he likes girls who like "cosplay," but when being asked what he liked them to "dress up as," the rapper said, "No, I don't need them to (dress up)."

"I probably will f*** with them more if they are into cosplay. Not with me, just like generally," he added, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Drake, however, is dismissing marriage as a concept from "ancient times or something."

The five-time Grammy winner, 36, has been linked to a string of A-listers including Rashida Jones, Tyra Banks, Julia Fox, and Rihanna, and has finally revealed why he has never tied the knot.

He told The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff about his view on marriage: "I don't know. It seems like a thing of, like, ancient times or something. I think I will eventually. I don't know, I don't think I can offer somebody what they'd be looking for. Just consistency. I think my life, my work is my priority."

Bobbi, 25, joked the real reason Drake hasn't settled down is so he can keep "sleeping around," with the rapper replying he simply can't offer "consistency" or dedication to a relationship "at this stage" in his life.

He added: "I don't wanna get married 'cause like, I just don't wanna disappoint someone."

The 'God's Plan' rapper also said he definitely would not settle down with a fellow famous face, adding, "I probably will not end up marrying someone famous. Famous people really aren't that, like, anything - they're not that intriguing."

"I like somebody that's, like, their own. They're not just not like a carbon copy, like a person that I've seen a bunch of times throughout my existence. I like somebody with a sense of humour, you know?"

Drake secretly fathered his son Adonis, six, with French artist and former porn star Sophie Brussaux, 33. After Pusha T claimed Drake was the youngster's dad, he confirmed he had a son on his 2018 album 'Scorpion'.

Drake caused controversy in December after showing off a necklace adorned with diamonds from engagement rings he thought about giving women. Jewellery designer Alex Moss described it as a piece titled "Previous Engagements" and said it was made up of "42 engagement rings" and "351.38 carats in diamonds."

