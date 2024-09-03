DRC Congo: 129 prisoners killed, 59 injured in Makala jailbreak attempt

Kinshasa [DRC Congo], September 3 : An escape attempt at Makala Central Prison in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's capital city Kinshasa has left at least 129 prisoners dead and 59 others injured, the government announced on Tuesday.

According to the government, 24 prisoners lost their lives by gunfire while the others died by jostling or suffocation.

Sharing a post on X, Minister of Interior and Security, Jacquemain Shabani L said, "On Monday, September 2, 2024, an escape attempt at Makala Central Prison caused loss of life and significant material damage. On the instructions of the High Hierarchy, I have called a crisis meeting with the heads of the defense and security services."

The Minister further elaborated on the deaths and said, "The provisional toll is 129 dead, including 24 by gunfire, after warning, the other victims having died by jostling or suffocation. There are also 59 injured people taken into care by the Government, as well as some cases of women raped."

Shabani also informed that administrative buildings and food depots were damaged because of the fire. "The administrative buildings, the registry, the infirmary, and the food depots were destroyed by fire."

Asserting that the probe is going on, the minister further said, "The Government is pleased with the return to calm, deplores these tragic events, and offers its condolences to the families of the victims. Investigations are continuing and the public will be informed."

Earlier on Monday, government spokesperson and Minister of Communications and Media had shared a post on X and informed about the escape attempt from Makala jail. He said, "This is an escape attempt from the central prison of Makala. Security services are on site to restore order and security. The population of Kinshasa is urged not to panic. Further details will follow during the day."

Notably, Makala prison, the largest in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has 14,000 to 15,000 detainees, despite its capacity of holding 1,500. This is not the first incident at the facility. In 2017, more than 4000 prisoners fled when armed men had attacked at night, according to Al Jazeera.

