DRDO to showcase cutting-edge defence tech at Paris Air show 2025, highlighting India's aerospace advancements

Paris [France], June 16 : The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is set to make a significant impact at the Paris Air Show 2025, highlighting India's growing capabilities in aerospace and defence innovation.

In a post on X on Monday, DRDO announced its participation, showcasing a range of indigenous technologies featuring next-gen unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), advanced avionics, and indigenous defence systems.

The organisation noted this shows India's "self-reliance, collaboration, and strategic capability" on a global stage.

"At Paris Air Show 2025, DRDO showcases India's aerospace innovationfeaturing next-gen UAVs, advanced avionics, and indigenous defence systems. A powerful display of self-reliance, collaboration, and strategic capability on the global stage," the post.

The post was accompanied with a video that provides glimpses into the array of equipment and systems that DRDO will exhibit at the show.

In the video, DRDO showcased its Beyond-Visual-Range (BVR) class of Air-to-Air Missiles (AAM), 'Astra', designed to be mounted on fighter aircraft.

As per DRCO, the missile is designed to engage and destroy highly manoeuvring supersonic aircraft with all-weather day and night capability.

The missile is being developed in multiple variants to meet specific requirements. The ASTRA Mk-I Weapon System integrated with SU-30 Mk-I aircraft is also being inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The video also mentioned the Light Combat Aircraft (LAC) Air Force Mark 2, popularly known as the Tejas Mk-2, an indigenous fighter jet manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). DRDO will also feature the Weapon Locating Radar (WLR), 'Swathi', primarily designed to locate hostile guns, mortars and rockets causing interference with military operations, developed along with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

The Airborne Early Warning & Control System (AEW&C) will also be featured by DRDO which is a force multiplier system of systems for detecting and tracking enemy/hostile aircraft and UAVs.

HELINA (Helicopter-based NAG), a third-generation fire-and-forget class anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system mounted on the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), will also be exhibited by the DRDO at the show.

The video also highlighted the upgrades to the Dornier aircraft called SHYEN (Payloads for Dornier Mid-Life Upgrade), improving the Dornier's operational effectiveness with advanced payloads.

The event, scheduled from June 16 to 22 at Le Bourget, France, will serve as a global platform for DRDO to demonstrate its advancements and foster international collaboration.

