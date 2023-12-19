Dress worn by Princess Diana fetches record amount at auction

Los Angeles, Dec 19 A blue and black evening dress worn by the late Princess Diana in the 1980s has fetched a record amount with 11 times its estimate at a California-based auction house.

Julien’s Auctions, based in Beverly Hills, announced late Monday that the dress, designed by Moroccan-British fashion designer Jacques Azagury, was sold for $1,143,000, smashing the previous record of $604,800.

The late British royal wore the dress, which features a black velvet bodice embroidered with stars, in Italy's Florence in April 1985, and in Vancouver, Canada in May 1986.

The dress was sold along with a matching illustration as part of Julien’s “Hollywood Legends” auction, which ended on Sunday, CNN reported.

The sale also featured a blush-pink chiffon blouse worn by Diana in her engagement portrait in 1981.

It sold for $381,000, almost four times its estimate.

In September, a red sweater featuring a black sheep among rows of white ones worn by the late Princess had fetched more than $1.1 million at an auction in Sotheby's, New York.

According to Sotheby's, Diana wore the Warm and Wonderful -- a British luxury knitwear brand -- sweater in 1981 to a polo match of Prince Charles.

A BBC report said the sweater, which was unearthed in an attic in March, commanded a higher price than many other objects tied to the "People's Princess" that were sold at auctions in recent years.

The sweater's design is often described as symbolic of Diana's place within the royal family.

