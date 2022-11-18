Driver working in MEA arrested for passing confidential information to Pakistan, was honey-trapped
Delhi Police with help of security agencies have arrested a driver working in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for passing confidential information to Pakistan, sources said.
They said that the driver was honey-trapped by Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence and was arrested for passing confidential and sensitive information.
Police are conducting further probe in the matter.
( With inputs from ANI )
