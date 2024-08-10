Drone Attack in Syria: US Military Base at Kharab al-Jir Airport Attacked, Iran Suspected (Watch Videos)

A military base of the United States at Kharab al-Jir Airport in eastern Syria was attacked by a drone, suspected to be Iranian, on Friday, August 9. According to initial reports, a U.S. defense official stated that there were no injuries resulting from the attack.

The official noted that medical evaluations and a damage assessment following the incident are ongoing. "On August 9 at about 5 p.m. ET, there was an attack using a one-way attack uncrewed aerial system (OWAUAS) against U.S. and Coalition forces at Rumalyn Landing Zone in Syria," the defense official said.

Iranian-backed militia groups in Iraq and Syria are suspected of carrying out the drone attack at Rumalyn Landing Zone; however, there has been no official confirmation regarding this.

Visuals From Attack Site in Syriya

🚨#UPDATE: Large fires can be seen at the US Kharab al-Jir base in Syria after Iranian drone attack; Still no information about casualties. pic.twitter.com/I1hwMbriMq — World Source News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) August 9, 2024

Breaking news



An air base of the American forces stationed in Syria was reportedly attacked by a drone , local media reported. Several explosions sounded and a fire broke out on the territory of of the US Occupation base #GOLD #Paris2024 #Iranpic.twitter.com/aWBNw91FQK — Jesus Christ of Nazareth (@Azola41242977) August 10, 2024

Social media posts have indicated that a fire may have resulted from the attack.

According to an ABC News report, there are currently about 900 U.S. military personnel operating in Syria, where they support local Kurdish forces in preventing a resurgence of the Islamic State. Additionally, approximately 2,500 U.S. military personnel are stationed in Iraq, participating in a counter-ISIS mission.