Drug seizure case in US fuels debate over immigrant truck driver licencing: Report

Washington, Jan 10 The arrest of two California based drivers of Indian origin in the United States after authorities found over 300 pounds of cocaine hidden in a semi-truck in Indiana, has added a new and controversial dimension to an already heated debate over public safety, immigration policy and the future of the US trucking workforce as legal challenges and federal reviews continue, a report said on Saturday.

The dispute, it mentioned, has escalated amid fresh federal pressure on States that issue licenses to immigrants, with the US government warning that funding could be withheld from several states, including California, if the policy persists.

“Two California-based truck drivers of Indian origin were arrested in the United States earlier this month after authorities uncovered a large cache of cocaine concealed inside their vehicle, an incident that has drawn attention amid a broader national debate over licensing and regulation in the trucking industry. Law enforcement officials said the men were taken into custody after a traffic stop led to the discovery of approximately 309 pounds of cocaine hidden in a semi-truck,” a report in 'Khalsa Vox' detailed.

“The seized narcotics were estimated to have a street value of about $7 million, or roughly Rs 63 crore. Both drivers were arrested on January 3 and are currently being held in the Putnam County Jail, with bond set at $1 million each. The suspects, identified as Gurpreet Singh, 25, and Jasveer Singh, 30, are holders of California-issued commercial driver’s licences. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lodged detainers against both men, citing questions surrounding their immigration status,” it stated.

According to the report, the arrests come at a time of heightened federal scrutiny of the trucking industry, particularly driver training and licensing programmes. A recent US Transportation Department review found serious shortcomings in a significant number of truck driving schools in meeting regulatory standards.

“In California, the case has also intersected with a contentious legal and political dispute over the issuance of commercial driver’s licences to immigrant truckers, many of whom are Sikh. State officials recently notified about 17,000 drivers that their licences would be revoked because the expiration dates extended beyond the period during which the drivers were legally authorised to remain in the US,” the report mentioned.

“Immigrant truckers have challenged the move in court, arguing that the revocations violate labour protections and unfairly target foreign-born drivers,” it further noted.

