Druze-Israeli appointed deputy commissioner Israel Prison Service
By ANI | Updated: November 24, 2025 06:30 IST2025-11-24T06:28:11+5:302025-11-24T06:30:10+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], November 24 (ANI/TPS): Gondar Hatem Azzam, a Druze, was appointed Deputy Commissioner of the Israel Prison Service. (ANI/TPS)
