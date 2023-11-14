Dua Lipa says she was miserable when she first found fame

Los Angeles, Nov 14 Singer Dua Lipa felt "so upset all the time" when she first found fame.

The 28-year-old pop star put out her self-titled debut album in 2017 but admitted she was left miserable during the promotion period after "spreading (herself) too thin" so vowed never to let herself get into that situation again.

"There were so many moments, I think, when I first started when I was just in back-to-back-to-back, like, constant photo shoots, traveling and doing performances and not wanting to miss any opportunities -- especially in America -- when I was doing late-night TV or breakfast telly or whatever," she said on KISS FM, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"A lot of the time, I had to get up and perform and for one American show, I had 30 minutes before we started taping to just try to figure out a routine and dance and perform and do the thing. If I could, I'd have completely changed that. When I did my last album, I never ever wanted to go through that to again."

"I made sure to not spread myself too thin. The thought of it makes me so nervous, the idea of not having to do something properly. Just be gentle with yourself, I was just so upset all the time that I couldn't do the things I wanted to do really, really well so now I take the time to do them."

The 'Houdini' hitmaker won a BRIT Award for her second album 'Future Nostalgia' and is gearing up to release her hotly-anticipated third record but despite her global fame, said that she is still able to retain her anonymity when she goes out in public to a degree.

The singer said: "I have a duality with my life. Work is extraordinary and crazy and insane. I get to have all these amazing experiences and when I'm at home, especially in London, I can walk down the street, I can go to the shops. I can go bowling, I don't really like bowling, but I could go if I wanted to!"

"All those things keep my everyday life so normal. There might be the odd person who comes up to say 'It's nice to meet you, can we have a picture', but it's really not intense and it's not overwhelming."

