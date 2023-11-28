Dual radiance: India's Dev Deepawali, Thailand's enchanting Loy Krathong illuminate the night

By Suchitra Mukherjee

Sukhumvit [Bangkok], November 28 : Today, as India celebrates Kartik Poornima and Dev Dipawali, Thailand also marks Loy Krathong, known as Thailand's festival of lights on the river.

Throughout November, two significant and traditional festivals, Yee Peng and Loy Krathong, are celebrated across Thailand. One takes place on water, and the other in the air. This festival is being celebrated in Sukhumvit, Thailand.

Thai people believe this festival originated from an old Brahmin festival honouring water spirits. It was later adapted in Thailand to pay respects to Buddha.

The term 'Krathong' refers to a small vessel or basket, and 'loy' means to float. People gather at lakes, rivers, and other water bodies to place candles and incense sticks on flower-decorated cardboard, floating them in the water after offering prayers to the Moon.

While speaking to ANI, Sanjib Chaturvedi, an Indian yoga instructor residing in Thailand, explained that similar to our celebration of Devdiwali in the Kartik month, Thai people observe Dev Diwali, known as Loy Krathong.

They come together to celebrate, pray, and wish for well-being. Thais light diyas in ponds and joyfully celebrate this festival, he said.

Diear, a Thai girl adorned in traditional attire, toldthat on the full moon day, they celebrate the water god, apologize for their mistakes, and pray for their well-being.

Another girl, Barbie mentioned that this ritual helps them rid themselves of evils and eliminate bad effects from their 'grahdashas.'

In prominent places, idols of gods like Shiva, Parvati, Ganesha, and Indra are installed, where people pay deep respect and maintain cleanliness.

Thailand's people, rich in culture, hold faith in god. In every workplace and home, there is an idol of Lord Ganesha and Vishnu. They worship gods like Indians do, including Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesha, Ganesha, and Buddha.

