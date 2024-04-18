Dubai airports reopens check-in procedures at terminal 3 for 'Emirates' and 'Flydubai'
Dubai [UAE], April 18 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Airports has announced the reopening of check-in procedures at Terminal 3 for Emirates and Flydubai.
In a recent update regarding airport and flight operations, Dubai Airports has announced that the departure hall at Terminal 3 is experiencing a significant influx of passengers, urging customers to make their way to the airport only if they have a confirmed flight booking.
Dubai Airports also advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates on their flights. (ANI/WAM)
