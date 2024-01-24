Dubai Business Women Council, Oracle collaborate to upskill 500 UAE women professionals in AI

Dubai [UAE], January 24 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC) and Oracle today launched the "sAIdaty" initiative, which is aimed at enhancing artificial intelligence (AI) skills amongst women professionals and entrepreneurs in Dubai and the wider UAE to support the country's AI economy goals.

Led by Oracle Women Leadership (OWL), a global programme that helps empower current and future generations of women leaders at Oracle, the "sAIdaty" initiative will help upskill 500 women members of the DBWC with AI skills and help them implement the technology across their businesses, workplace, and other spheres to achieve strategic goals and explore new growth avenues.

"sAIdaty" is a one-year-long initiative, under which Oracle experts, in collaboration with DBWC leaders will organise training sessions on a host of topics that will help enhance the participant members' understanding of the basics of Artificial Intelligence and its applications across diverse industries. These include cloud computing, basics of AI, Generative AI, Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, their applications, use case examples from across the region, and guidance on technology adoption. Furthermore, OWL members will also host workshops on leadership skills for DBWC members.

Nadine Halabi, Business Development Manager, DBWC, said, "Our partnership with Oracle signifies a pivotal moment in DBWC's commitment to empowering women professionals in alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda. The 'sAIdaty' initiative, led by Oracle Women Leadership, will equip 500 of our members with crucial Artificial Intelligence skills, propelling them to forefronts of innovation."

"Artificial Intelligence is a game-changer for businesses and careers, and our collaboration with Oracle aims to amplify its impact across Dubai and the UAE. We're dedicated to providing facilities and trainings that boost our members' competitive edge, aligning with the dynamic vision of Dubai's digital transformation. The 'sAIdaty' initiative is a milestone, showcasing our commitment to inclusivity and skill enhancement. We believe that empowering women entrepreneurs in technology will not only advance their professional journeys but also contribute significantly to the UAE's digital economy goals", Nadine added.

Oracle and DBWC will jointly host classroom sessions, virtual meetings, speed mentoring events, and networking activities for the participants of the program. Oracle technology experts, industry, and government leaders, from across the UAE and international markets will be invited to share their experience with the community members and provide guidance on the applications of these technologies.

Nick Redshaw, Senior Vice President - Tech Cloud, Middle East and Africa, and UAE Country Leader, Oracle, stated, "The UAE's digital economy strategy aims to double the contribution of the digital economy to the UAE's non-oil GDP from 11.7 percent to over 20 per cent within the next 10 years. This vision can be achieved only with a complete participation from all stakeholders and communities in the country. Women professionals and entrepreneurs represent a major percentage of the UAE's workforce, and it is important to equip them with skills that help boost the adoption of latest technologies like Artificial Intelligence. Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC), under the aegis of Dubai Chambers - Commerce is the UAE's leading platform for the personal and professional development of businesswomen in Dubai, and we are excited to collaborate with the Council to launch 'sAIdaty'. We are confident that DBWC members will benefit immensely from this program and eventually play a vital role in accelerating the adoption of digital technologies in the UAE." (ANI/WAM)

