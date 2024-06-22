Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Mexican Business Council to boost bilateral trade, investment

Dubai [UAE], June 22 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced the establishment of the Mexican Business Council to boost bilateral trade and investment opportunities and strengthen the ties between the business communities in Dubai and Mexico.

The launch reflects Dubai's growing attraction among Mexican companies and investors, with the number of companies from Mexico registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce reaching 108 at the end of Q1 2024.

The Business Council's inaugural Annual General Meeting took place recently at Dubai Chambers' headquarters. The meeting focused on the council's key objectives, which include strengthening economic relations between Dubai and Mexico and building mutually beneficial partnerships. In addition, participants discussed the scheduled programme of events for the months ahead.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, commented, "We are committed to empowering Business Councils to contribute to increasing promising opportunities between the private sector in Dubai and business communities around the world. We aim to strengthen economic and investment partnerships across all sectors both locally and internationally as part of our drive to boost foreign trade and further strengthen Dubai's position as a leading global business destination."

The Business Councils under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce represent the interests of companies and investors from specific countries operating in Dubai. Each council partners with the chamber to foster the sustainable growth of bilateral trade and investment between Dubai and the market represented.

The chamber is currently working to increase the number of Business Councils to support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) by driving growth in foreign trade, and supporting the expansion of local companies into global markets. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor