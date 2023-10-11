Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches mobile application development courses for Emiratis

Dubai [UAE], October 11 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has launched the foundational phase of the Emirati Training Academy.

The state-of-the-art online training programme is part of the 'Create Apps in Dubai' initiative and is designed to equip talented UAE nationals with the knowledge and skills required to build a successful career in mobile application development.

The self-paced courses build on the programme's initial phase, launched in August, to provide a comprehensive learning journey with two distinct tracks focusing on Android and iOS app development. Participants can opt to complete one or both tracks, and those who complete this phase of the programme can apply for a course that leads to a globally recognised nanodegree certificate.

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, commented, "We have received overwhelmingly positive feedback on the Emirati Training Academy. Building on this success, the upcoming foundational phase of the programme will deliver an engaging in-depth curriculum on designing and developing apps."

Al Gergawi added, "The Emirati Training Academy comes as part of the 'Create Apps in Dubai' initiative and advances the emirate's forward-thinking vision to transform Dubai into a leading player in the global digital sector. We recognise the importance of embracing future opportunities and believe this world-class training offering will enable us to build an experienced and highly qualified cadre of Emirati coders and app developers, positioning Dubai as one of the world's most agile and diversified technology-enabled digital hubs."

The programme's foundational phase will focus on equipping participants with the technical, user experience, and user interface skills required to successfully develop mobile applications. In addition to Android and iOS app design methodologies, the comprehensive curriculum features specialised courses on app marketing and monetisation, rapid prototyping, and introductions to key programming languages.

Participants will be guided through workshops by expert Emirati tutors to help transform their skills and ideas into businesses.

The programme aims to create well-rounded developers equipped with a deep understanding of the market and users' needs, preparing them for the real-world challenges of the app development landscape. Learners will develop the skills necessary to become Android and iOS developers and cultivate capabilities that will significantly enhance their career prospects within the broader technology sector.

Available exclusively to UAE nationals of all ages and from any of the seven emirates, the Emirati Training Academy is designed to educate and upskill Emiratis to enable participants to start their business ventures. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor