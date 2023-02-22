Dubai Chambers announce country-specific business councils to facilitate and resolve disputes

Dubai, Feb 22 Dubai Chambers has unveiled a series of accomplishments for 2022 during a media briefing, demonstrating its diverse initiatives to support Dubai's business community and dedication to realising its strategic goals in alignment with the city's future development plans.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, informed that, "Dubai International Chamber opened four new international offices in 2022, growing its international network to 15 offices. India is one of our major allies and Indian business community is present in every sector in the UAE market. Our India office is one of the international office, which is expanding its operation. Dubai Chamber's India office will also support UAE companies to increase its base in India. In digital economy, the role of Indian talent is very crucial. Our brand Dubai Global, is a platform for Indian SMEs to open the doors of international market."

Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, said, "We have to ensure that business issues and concerns should be heard. We have created business councils. We are targeting to set up 100 business councils countries-specific and problem-specific. These councils will guide investors about the rules, local laws and resolve their legal and executive issues."

Al Ghurair; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of Dubai International Chamber; and Rashed Lootah were present at the event.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce saw a 20 per cent increase in membership to 3,47,600, with 56,000 new members joining it during the year. In addition, the exports and re-exports of Dubai Chamber of Commerce members grew by 20 per cent in 2022, totalling AED 272.7 billion, demonstrating the resilience of Dubai's traders and their capacity to expand their exports into new markets.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy conducted an international outreach in collaboration with other relevant government entities, which resulted in attracting 203 tech entrepreneurs and experts as well as 54 high-potential start-ups to Dubai.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy was the strategic partner of North Star Dubai 2022, an event that drew 100,000 attendees from 170 countries, including 800 startups. The event also hosted 600 investors with a portfolio of more than $500 billion and 35 global unicorns which had a combined market value of $216 billion.

