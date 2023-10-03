Dubai Chambers reveals four key pillars that will shape agenda at Dubai Business Forum

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 3 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Chambers has announced details of the Dubai Business Forum’s key thematic pillars ahead of the eagerly anticipated event, which will bring the global business community together at Madinat Jumeirah from November 1 and 2 for two days of insightful discussions, networking, and dealmaking.

Hosted under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the forum will be held under the theme ‘Shifting Economic Power: Dubai and the Future of Global Trade.’

Dubai Chambers has identified four key pillars that will form the basis of the event’s far-reaching agenda: Globalisation, Foreign Direct Investment, Digital Transformation, and Emerging Markets.

Each of the forum’s sessions will be categorised under these verticals, ensuring participants are able to easily identify and attend the sessions that are most relevant to their areas of interest and expertise.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented, “Our carefully curated agenda is designed to ensure participants maximise their time together by focusing on topics that will play a fundamental role in transforming business for the future. This innovative event will unite key public and private sector stakeholders from across the globe to engage in networking opportunities, explore new partnerships, and forge significant deals.”

The inaugural edition of the Dubai Business Forum builds on the success of Dubai Chambers’ series of ‘Global Business Forum’ events and is set to play a key role in contributing to the ambitious targets outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which seeks to double the size of the emirate’s economy over the coming decade. (ANI/WAM)

