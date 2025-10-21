Dubai Civility Committee holds inaugural meeting

Dubai [UAE], October 21 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai Civility Committee held its inaugural meeting, chaired by Mohammad Al Gergawi, Chairman of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Chairman of the Committee, with the attendance of Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of Urban Planning and Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Civility Committee; Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Omar Al Olama, Director-General of the Office of the Crown Prince of Dubai; Lt. General Abdullah Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Helal Al Marri, Director-General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism; and Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality.

The Committee reviewed the Dubai Civility Framework, which draws from the visionary leadership and management philosophy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. This framework defines Dubai's refined urban experience rooted in values, architectural beauty, excellence, and a human-centered approach to development.

It aims to build a city where order, respect, and high standards prevail, where architectural beauty, urban harmony and civility are reflected in every detail of daily life, and where Dubai's journey of civility reflects of his values and his unwavering commitment to placing the human being at the heart of all progress.

Mohammad Al Gergawi stressed that civility is not an add-on to Dubai's identity; but rather the essence of its global uniqueness and the driver of its excellence and competitiveness. He noted that a city's civilisation is measured not only by its buildings and economy, but by its spirit and values, the ethics of its people, the cleanliness of its streets, the beauty of its details, the refinement of residents' behaviour and their respect for regulations, and its unique urban identity.

Al Gergawi added that the Committee will translate Dubai's model of civility into an integrated ecosystem for development, measurement, and monitoring, grounded in precise indicators and enabled by the latest technologies to track them accurately. He pointed out that such measures will safeguard and enhance the city's civility model for future generations, supported by continuous benchmarking against global competitiveness indices and by studies and recommendations that inform public policies related to urban civility.

Al Gergawi concluded: "Our goal is to make Dubai the best, most beautiful, refined, and civilized city in the world - just as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid envisions. A city whose civility is reflected in its values, discipline, aesthetics, and the morals of its people. A city where everyday life, public behaviour, and institutional excellence shape the most refined urban experience."

During the meeting, the Committee discussed engaging global experts and scientists to design a research-driven system for studying urban civility worldwide, ensuring Dubai remains at the forefront of innovation and evidence-based practice in enhancing every aspect of the city.

It also emphasized deploying robust monitoring and follow-up tools across sectors to curb practices that do not reflect Dubai's refined urban standards, and approved a work programme with clear implementation pathways to strengthen the city's visual identity and elevate the public realm.

The meeting addressed promoting and embedding positive values and behaviours that reflect community ethics, enhancing the effectiveness of systems and tools that uphold civility, continuously refining the civility experience to meet the highest benchmarks, and encouraging active participation by institutions and individuals in building and safeguarding this model of urban civility.

Guided by the Committee's vision to sustain Dubai's refined urban experience, a new set of Civility Indicators has been introduced as a strategic tool to measure and monitor civility across the emirate and to assess how values and positive behaviours are reflected in daily life.

These indicators aim to capture the harmony between architectural beauty, public cleanliness, adherence to order, and positive behavior, reinforcing Dubai's image as a city that unites urban advancement with refined civic behaviour.

Leading the set, the Civility Visual Indicator measures architectural beauty, urban harmony, alignment with citywide plans, and the strength of Dubai's visual identity. The Public Cleanliness Indicator tracks the cleanliness of streets and public facilities to the highest standards, embedding cleanliness as a core civic value.

The Discipline and Order Indicator evaluates the effectiveness of policies and enforcement systems in embedding civility and ensuring a refined, sustainable quality of life, while the Public Behaviour Indicator gauges community commitment to respectful conduct and cooperation, and positive engagement, while identifying and addressing behaviours that could undermine urban civility.

Complementing these, the Public Calmness Indicator focuses on preserving peace and serenity by minimising noise and disruptions, ensuring a holistic living experience that reflects Dubai's quality of life.

Together, these measures will help safeguard Dubai's visual identity and reinforce its standing among the world's most beautiful, clean, and civilized cities. (ANI/WAM)

