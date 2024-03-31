Dubai Culture extends deadline for 'Burj Rashid' exhibition open call

Dubai [UAE], March 31 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has extended the deadline for submissions to the Burj Rashid exhibition, held in collaboration with the Dubai World Trade Centre to celebrate the iconic tower, which remains a symbol of Dubai's urban renaissance and ongoing developmental progress.

The new deadline is 30th April 2024, providing Emirati and UAE-based artists, designers, and architects additional time to submit their applications, inspired by the tower that continues to symbolise Dubai's urban renaissance and its long history of developmental progress, as it still functions as a vital hub for business and economic activities to this day, demonstrating Dubai's ability to adapt to modern changes.

Dubai Culture invites artists, designers, and architects from various creative disciplines, including visual, digital, literary arts, and design, whether working individually or in groups, to participate in this exhibition supported by the Sikka Platform. The exhibition will showcase diverse artistic interpretations of Burj Rashid, commemorating its 45th anniversary. The tower stands as a significant landmark in the emirate's history, reflecting the visionary leadership of the late Sheikh Rashid, who transformed a remote location into a prime hub for business, networking, and trade in the region.

Burj Rashid is the first high-rise building in Dubai, completed in 1979. Designed by John R. Harris & Partners, it formed the nucleus for the creation of the Dubai World Trade Centre, the prominent destination for events, exhibitions, and conferences in the emirate. The tower, which remained the tallest building in the region for two decades, reaches a height of 149 meters, and it still adorns the AED 100 banknote, symbolising Dubai's growth, ambitions, and future aspirations. (ANI/WAM)

