Dubai Derma 2024 launches pre-courses and workshops on dermatology

Dubai [UAE], March 2 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and ExhibitionDubai Derma 2024 Pre-courseshas officially kicked off today.

As the largest scientific dermatology event in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Indian Subcontinent region, it brings together prominent dermatology specialists, industry leaders, and key decision-makers from around the world.

This event offers a remarkable opportunity for dermatology professionals worldwide to explore cutting-edge topics and advancements in the field. From March 2nd to March 5th, distinguished experts will lead engaging sessions covering a variety of crucial topics.

During the pre-courses, attendees had the privilege of engaging with a stellar lineup of experts in dermatology. Topics covered included "Biologics in Dermatology: Beyond Psoriasis", "Update on The Pathogenesis and Biological Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis", "Therapeutics & New Drugs", "Update in Acne", "Difficult Clinical Dermatology Cases", "Dermoscopy: A Diagnostic Tricks on Examination of Papulosequmous Skin Diseases", "Golden Rules in Dermatological Practice", "Interesting Clinical Cases; Challenges in Diagnosis and Treatment", "Syphilis; Hints and Keys for Clinical Practice", "Genodermatosis", and "Lymphomas and Sarcoidosis as a Great Imitator".

The event features the Arab Academy of Dermatology & Aesthetics (AADA) Fellowship Course on Dermatology, Aesthetics, and Laser from 4th to 7th March 2024. These pre-event programs aim to offer participants opportunities to delve into specific topics and enhance their expertise before the main event commences.

Dubai Derma 2024 will host approximately 301 international speakers who will contribute their expertise across 51 scientific sessions and 53 workshops.

Moreover, attendees can explore 30 digital poster presentations showcasing the insights of international professionals. Key topics encompass medical, therapeutic, pediatric, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology. Notable highlights include clinical case presentations designed to deepen understanding of new procedures and diagnostic approaches.

Moreover, the event anticipates over 25,000 visitors from 112 participating countries converging to engage in scientific discourse and explore business prospects within the sector. With more than 1500 international brands represented by over 400 global enterprises, the exhibition promises a diverse array of offerings.

Additionally, dedicated country pavilions from Korea, France, and Italy will showcase their premier products from leading global brands, available for purchase and distribution.

The pre-courses at Dubai Derma 2024 offered a remarkable opportunity for attendees to explore the latest advancements, diagnostic tools, and treatment modalities in dermatology. With a distinguished lineup of speakers who are leaders in their respective fields, participants received comprehensive insights, practical advice, and valuable case studies, enriching their professional knowledge and practice.

The global dermatology market, valued at USD 1.59 billion in 2022, is projected to reach approximately USD 3.14 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.03% from 2023 to 2032. Events like Dubai Derma play a pivotal role in highlighting the significance of dermatology through conferences and exhibitions. These platforms showcase the latest research and advanced products, thereby fostering growth and enhancement within the industry.

Dubai Derma remains committed to advancing dermatological care through education, innovation, and collaboration. The pre-courses mark the beginning of a dynamic and enriching conference that promises to inspire and empower dermatology professionals from around the globe.

Dubai Derma 2024 sets a new standard in providing cutting-edge technologies and solution-focused courses available in today's market. With the largest conference and exhibition to date, we anticipate a record-breaking number of participants and a substantial volume of business deals to be facilitated.

Dubai Derma is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, in cooperation with the Pan Arab League of Dermatology and the Arab Academy of Dermatology Aesthetics (AADA).

The event is also supported by the Emirates Dermatology Society, the Indian Society of Teledermatology, the Pakistan Association of Dermatologists, the Face Aesthetic Dermatologist Society (FADS), the Sri Lanka College of Dermatologists, and the Georgian Association of Photodermatology and Skin Cancer. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor