Dubai emerges as global launchpad for AI startups

Dubai [UAE], April 24 /WAM): AI startups from across the globe are increasingly choosing the UAE as their base, drawn by the country's accelerating pace of innovation and growing reputation as a research and talent hub, speakers revealed at Dubai Assembly for AI, part of Dubai AI Week 2025.

In a session titled "Dubai as a Launchpad: Competing on the Global Stage", Sachin Dev Duggal, Founder and Chief Wizard of Builder.ai, shared why the startup moved its headquarters to Dubai. "There's massive demand across the GCC, and the market's inherent stability makes it the perfect base. The leadership here is incredibly open to building AI-powered platforms, and the legislation reflects that."

He added, "I have a strong sense that the pace of innovation in Dubai is accelerating rapidly. When capital, talent, and R&D support are aligned, the UAE has all the ingredients to become a true global hub for advanced research and breakthrough technologies."

Jad Antoun, CEO of Huspy, described the country's Golden Visa programme as a "gamechanger," adding that the UAE "provides the stability to build a global companyand attract great talent."

Lin Kayser, CEO of Leap71, reflected on his move to Dubai saying, "I've been founding companies for 30 years, and when we moved here, it was a breath of fresh air. People were supportive and open. They said: That's coollet's do it."

In a session titled "Global CAIOs: Early Study Findings by Dubai Future Foundation & IBM", attendees heard how AI is transforming Dubai's government entities.

Mohammed AlMudharreb, Executive Director of the Corporate Technical Support Services Sector and CAIO at RTA, said, "Our chatbot has already handled over 23 million conversations. These are the results you get when data, alignment, and execution come togetherbut we're still just scratching the surface."

Juma AlGhaith, Advisor to the General Manager and CAIO at Dubai Customs, stated, "AI isn't just improving how things workit's giving us a chance to rethink and transform them completely."

Mario Nobile, Director-General of the Agency for Digital Italy, emphasised that "coordination, not competition, will define AI leadership."

Presenting findings from a new global survey of 624 Chief AI Officers across 22 countries, Anthony Marshall, Senior Research Director at the IBM Institute for Business Value, said, "Only 25 percent of executives believe their infrastructure is ready for AI at scale. While the average CAIO leads a team of just five people, the expectations placed on them are enormous."

A panel titled 'Fuelling the Future: Investing in AI Startups within Dubai's Ecosystem' showcased how Dubai is cultivating a thriving AI startup landscape.

Akshat Prakash, CTO and Co-founder of CAMB.AI, said, "Dubai offers a rare combination of cultural diversity, strategic location, and a supportive innovation ecosystemmaking it an ideal environment to build a truly global company."

Nuha Hashem, Co-founder of CozmoX AI, highlighted the region's proactive role in the AI age, noting, "During the dotcom boom, this region lagged in adoption. But with AI, we're building in real time. Companies here aren't just catching upthey're creating world-first solutions, sometimes before the trend even goes global."

She added, "As a female founder in the UAE, I feel empowered. Your vision and your work matter more than your genderand that's powerful."

In a fireside chat titled 'Revolutionising Education Through Metaverse and AI', Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, compared today's AI revolution to the early resistance against calculators in schools.

"Back then, people weren't allowed to use calculators in math. Today, the same accusations are being thrown at AI. But just like calculators deepened our understanding, AI will do the same across subjects," he said.

He warned that without accessible infrastructure, AI could widen global inequalities: "Governments once subsidised calculators until solar versions solved the energy issue. But AI requires compute and training data. Without grants and licences, it won't be equally accessibleand we risk creating a digital divide." (ANI/WAM)

