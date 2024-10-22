Dubai Fitness Challenge returns with vibrant 30-day calendar

Dubai [UAE], October 22 (ANI/WAM): The eighth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) will kick off on 26th October 2024 with a stunning array of fitness activities and experiences around the city designed to increase public participation and motivate more people to switch to an active lifestyle.

Launched in 2017 under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, the hugely popular initiative showcases Dubai's sustained efforts to be recognised as the world's most active city.

The DFC seeks to inspire the community to aim for incremental fitness goals and a healthier lifestyle by committing to 30 minutes of daily physical activity over a period of 30 days. Starting Saturday, 26th October 2024, Dubai will transform into one sprawling gym, hosting 30 action-packed days of fitness, fun, and community activities and events to enable everyone to achieve the 30x30 goals.

Running until Sunday, 24th November, DFC 2024 promises an unparalleled experience for everyone, regardless of age or ability. This year's programme features an expanded range of workout options at fitness villages and community hubs across the city, in-person classes combining classic fitness trends as well as the latest fads, and mega events at iconic Dubai locations to inspire and get people moving.

As always, the Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, is one of the major highlights this year. Registrations are now open for this monumental event that turns Sheikh Zayed Road into a massive running track. Dubai Run participants can opt for a 10-km challenge or a more relaxed 5-km route catering to all fitness levels. The event marks the grand finale of the DFC.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), said, "Dubai Fitness Challenge embodies our city's deep-rooted commitment to fostering a healthier, more vibrant community. It goes beyond the daily 30 minutes of exercise - it's about inspiring a lifelong pursuit of well-being. Each year, we turn Dubai into a vast fitness arena, where residents and visitors alike unite with energy and determination to reach new heights in their personal fitness journeys. This initiative encourages everyone - from individuals to families and entire communities - to break boundaries, discover new passions, and redefine what it means to live an active life. Our mission is to ensure that every person, regardless of age or ability, has access to opportunities that promote health, happiness, and a sense of accomplishment. We look forward to seeing this year's challenge set new milestones, bringing us closer to our goal of a healthier and more active Dubai."

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said, "Since its inception in 2017, Dubai Fitness Challenge has impacted millions by encouraging a healthier, more active lifestyle. Each edition, we see the incredible energy of Dubai come alive, with people from all walks of life uniting around a common goal: to make fitness and wellness an everyday priority. This year promises to be the most community-focused yet, with an even broader array of fitness experiences and events designed to bring families, friends, and colleagues together in a collective movement towards improved health and wellness. We can't wait to see the city come together once again to move, sweat, and inspire."

Register now at www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com and sign up for a month filled with fun, camaraderie, and shared experiences. Walking, jogging, cycling, yoga, or the gym, there are options aplenty for everyone, including those who are just starting out on their fitness journey. In addition to 30 days of free and accessible fitness opportunities, those registering early stand a chance to win Emirates air tickets to bring two guests to Dubai for an unforgettable experience, including hotel accommodation and participation in the iconic Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai.

Here is a look at everything on offer throughout this year's Dubai Fitness Challenge. Three Fitness Villages:

With an extensive lineup of experiences, including sports, classes, events, and more, three 30x30 fitness villages at Kite Beach, Al Warqa'a Park, and Zabeel Park will be accessible to the public for free. These vibrant epicentres of sporting activity create a lively atmosphere that encourages greater participation and fosters a sense of community.

Join the challenge at the DP World Kite Beach 30x30 Fitness Village, where fitness meets fun in one of Dubai's most vibrant destinations. It offers activities tailored to all fitness levels and ages, including an impressive sports lineup, fitness zones, and dedicated children's classes. Watch fitness inspiration come to life at the e& Main Stage while enjoying a wide variety of activities. From gymnastics, boxing, and MMA to exciting new additions, including beach volleyball and water sports, there is no shortage of ways to be active.

Additionally, with family-friendly zones, a wellness area, and the aqua park, Kite Beach provides the perfect backdrop for both fitness and fun. Open weekdays from 8:00 to 13:00 for schools and 15:00 to 23:00 for the public, and from 7:00 to 23:00 on weekends, this fitness village is more than just a workout venue - it is a chance to connect, stay active, and achieve personal 30x30 goals.

Conveniently located in Zabeel Park, the all-new Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30x30 Fitness Village is the ultimate destination for an immersive experience that combines running and cycling. This space boasts a variety of fitness zones, including a new Cricket Zone, Running Club, Spinning Zone, 3-on-3 Basketball Court, and a Kids' Fitness Zone. With plenty of opportunities for fitness, fun, and photo-worthy moments along the way, the village also offers dance sessions and fitness classes held on the main stage. The Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30x30 Fitness Village invites the UAE community to come together in a celebration of health and community. Serving as the central hub for collecting bibs for the Dubai Ride and Dubai Run events, this fitness village is open Monday to Thursday from 16:00 to 23:00, with bib collection available throughout. On Fridays, it opens from midday to midnight, with bib collection starting at 16:00. Saturdays will be just as action-packed, welcoming people from 8:00 to midnight, while on Sundays, it will be open from 8:00 to 23:00, with bib collection available throughout the day.

Set in the picturesque Al Warqa'a Park, the brand-new RTA Al Warqa'a Park 30x30 Fitness Village offers a fun and energising fitness experience for all ages and fitness levels. At the heart of the village is the Cycling Hub, featuring 75 bikes with on-site mechanics to ensure a smooth ride. The new Running Club, along with dedicated zones for kids, ladies, and football lovers, adds variety and ensures finding a perfect activity. From supervised playgrounds for children to action-packed multi-sport zones with activities ranging from cycling and football to tennis and basketball, there's no shortage of ways to stay active and have fun. Open Sunday to Thursday from 16:00 to 23:00, and Friday to Saturday from 16:00 to 23:30, it is the perfect place to get active, stay fit, and create lasting memories!

Dubai Stand-Up Paddle, presented by RTA: A thrilling aquatic adventure at Hatta Dam

Paddle into a world of adventure at DFC's second Dubai Stand-Up Paddle, presented by RTA on Saturday, 2nd November. Perfect for paddlers of all levels, this exciting event offers 45-minute sessions for adults and 30-minute sessions for families amidst the stunning scenery of the Hatta mountains. Diving deeper into the beauty of Hatta's crystal-clear waters, visitors can take advantage of the free one-hour kayaking sessions - new for this year and available on a first-come, first-served basis to all registered participants. A mass participation challenge will bring the stand-up paddle community together, providing the opportunity to team up with fellow paddlers for a spirited display of fitness, teamwork, and camaraderie.

Dubai Ride, presented by DP World: An unforgettable tour of Dubai's iconic landmarks

Gear up for the fifth edition of Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, on Sunday, 10th November, offering the chance to experience Dubai like never before, regardless of age or cycling ability. This year's event features routes for everyone. It features a family-friendly 4-km route through Downtown Dubai or the challenging 12-km ride along Sheikh Zayed Road, with five different starting gates located at the Museum of the Future, Al Satwa, the Coca-Cola Arena, Business Bay, and the Lower Financial Centre. Each path offers a unique perspective of the city's architectural marvels, from the soaring Burj Khalifa to the striking Museum of the Future and iconic Dubai Opera.

For an additional thrill, experienced riders over 21 years old can also try the brand-new Dubai Ride Speed Laps from 5:00 to 6:00 on the 12-km route, offering a unique opportunity to experience the excitement of high-speed cycling on Sheikh Zayed Road. To join, all that is needed is to maintain an average speed of 30 km/h, ride a bike capable of sustaining this pace, have peloton riding experience, and follow the instructions of the Dubai Ride Marshals.

Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai: The world's largest free fun run

Registrations are now open for the thrilling sixth edition of Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, which will be staged along the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday, 24th November - the final weekend of DFC 2024. Runners and joggers from all walks of life, abilities, and fitness levels are invited to challenge themselves to go the distance. Choose between two distinct routes, both starting on Sheikh Zayed Road near the Museum of the Future and featuring DJ zones and live musicians, creating a lively atmosphere that transforms the race into a full-scale celebration of fitness. Push the limits along the 10-km track past Dubai's most famous landmarks, concluding at the DIFC Gate Building near Emirates Towers. Alternatively, enjoy a relaxed 5-km jog or run with friends and family while taking in the sights of Downtown Dubai. This leisurely morning route concludes near Dubai Mall's Souk Al Bahar on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard.

Participants can also pick up their bibs from the Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30x30 Fitness Village.

25 community hubs: A healthier Dubai, one neighbourhood at a time

Dubai offers exciting neighbourhood sporting opportunities being home to 25 community hubs located throughout the city. These hubs are designed to offer daily free activities and workout sessions, making it easy for the whole family to embrace a healthier and more active lifestyle.

The list includes Athletic Caravan Initiative Fitness Hub, Aqua Fishing Academy Fitness Hub, Bluewaters Fitness Hub, City Walk Fitness Hub, Danube Sport World Fitness Hub, Dubai Design District Fitness Hub, Dubai Digital Park Fitness Hub, Dubai Media City Fitness Hub, Expo City Dubai Fitness Hub, Gate Avenue Fitness Hub, Global Village Fitness Hub, Golf is Good Fitness Hub, Hatta Wadi Hub Fitness Hub, JLT Fitness Hub, P&O Marinas Fitness Hub, Ripe Market Fitness Hub, Sustainable City Fitness Hub, The Beach, JBR Fitness Hub, Tilal Al Ghaf Fitness Hub, Town Square Fitness Hub, Wasl Green Park Fitness Hub, Wasl One Fitness Hub, Wasl Port Views Fitness Hub, Wasl Village Fitness Hub, and Zabeel Ladies Club Fitness Hub.

Must-have health apps to boost the DFC experience

To support the month-long celebration of fitness and wellness, a variety of health and fitness apps will offer special packages and activities to keep participants motivated and on track to achieve their 30x30 goals. From personal training to corporate challenges, several apps can help enhance the DFC journey, including Whoop, Technogym App, Alo Moves, ASICS Runkeeper, BetterMe, CoreDirection, Fitze, Garmin Fitness Festival, Happier, HUAWEI Health App, LVL Wellbeing, Reebok Fitness, STEPPI, The Body Coach App by Joe Wicks, VIWELL, Wellbees, and Your Fitness Coach.

Global brands amplifying DFC

An array of global brands will also be supporting DFC and hosting specific activations, including Adidas, Anta, Asics, Gymshark, lululemon, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Real Madrid, and Skechers.

Action-packed month of events and activities across the city

In addition to the three 30-day fitness villages, 25 community hubs, and multiple mega mass participation events, an action-packed calendar of events will take place throughout the month. This includes Dubai Active at Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City from 25th to 27th October, showcasing the latest trends and competitions. Attendees will also have the chance to work out with celebrity trainers Kayla Itsines and Leana Deeb. The Plus500 City Half Marathon will also take place on 27th October, starting at the Gate Building at Dubai International Financial Centre and offering scenic routes through Downtown Dubai.

For those looking to make a difference, the Cancer Awareness Cycle, Walk, or Both event on 26th October at DXBike in Meydan Street will allow participants to raise awareness for cancer while benefiting from health screenings, entertainment, and family-friendly activities at the Wellness Village.

For those eager to try new sporting challenges, the Dubai Padel Cup will be held at various venues across the city during DFC, starting on 26th October. This adrenaline-packed event will feature eight community-driven tournaments, engaging players of all skill levels in the spirit of sports and healthy competition. Exhibition matches will be held, but most importantly, participants can compete in the tournaments, where padel players from all over the UAE will have the opportunity to connect, socialise, and battle it out in a knockout format until the finals.

The Women's Run 2024 on 3rd November in Al Forsan Park, Expo City Dubai, will celebrate female empowerment with a lively, ladies-only race that brings together participants from across the globe. In addition, don't miss the Dubai Premier Padel P1, taking place from 3rd to 10th November at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. This prestigious event will see 320 elite players compete for a prize pool of AED1.8 million, ensuring a thrilling week of matches and off-court entertainment.

For baseball fans, the Arab Classic will run from 7th to 10th November, bringing together nine nations in an exciting competition at Dubai's premier venues. Meanwhile, the Aura Tri-In-The-Sky on 9th November will present a unique challenge at the world's highest infinity pool. Golf enthusiasts should mark their calendars for the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates from 14th to 17th November, where the top 50 golfers will compete for the season's title. Offering high-intensity workouts, the Turf Games Dubai City Series will take place on 15th and 16th November.

On the same weekend, the Dubai T100 Triathlon will take place, running from 15th to 17th November. This ultimate athletic challenge features a 2-km swim, an 80-km desert bike ride, and an 18-km run through the city. Additionally, a shorter T100 Sprint on 15th November offers residents the chance to participate, with a 0.75-km swim, a 20-km bike ride, and a 5-km run along Dubai's closed roads. Participants can also enjoy the lively Music Run on 16th November as part of the T100 Triathlon weekend.

Sports enthusiasts in Dubai

Sports enthusiasts can catch the Dubai Basketball Club as they take on KRKA, one of the prominent basketball clubs from Slovenia, at the Coca-Cola Arena on 17th November. This marks a significant moment for Dubai's international sports franchise debut.

From 23rd to 24th November, the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix will dazzle spectators as the world's top athletes race high-tech F50 catamarans against the stunning backdrop of Dubai's skyline.

In support of local initiatives, participants can take part in the Sparkle Race on 15th November, benefiting projects in Malawi, or join the Emirates NBD Unity Run on 17th November, which promotes inclusivity with a fun walk and timed runs for all abilities. Perfect for all fitness levels and ages, gear up for the Community Run at Ripe Market, a series of races starting on 17th November, held every few weeks. After the competition, explore the stalls featuring homegrown brands or enjoy a cup of coffee and breakfast at the weekend bazaar.

Shaping the future: The business of sports

This edition of DFC showcases groundbreaking advancements, from biohacking techniques and the future of fitness to sports medicine innovations and sustainability initiatives. A record number of local, regional, and international organisations are hosting sports and fitness-related events during the challenge. Global leaders will address key issues and opportunities in the world of sports at events such as the FIMS World Congress of Sports Medicine from 24th to 27th October at Dubai World Trade Centre, the Middle East Fitness Business CEO Forum on 25th October at Expo City, the Dubai Sustainability in Sport Conference on 6th November at Sustainable City, the Forbes Middle East Medical Tourism and Wellness Summit from 23rd to 24th November at Jumeirah Beach Hotel, and the Sport Impact Summit on 4th to 5th December at Atlantis The Palm.

Thousands of free classes, events, and retail offers citywide

Throughout DFC, the people of Dubai and the UAE will have access to thousands of diverse fitness classes, events, and activities, along with special offers across retail outlets, fitness and wellness centres, gyms, hotels, and leisure attractions over the 30 days to support their fitness journey.

The entities helping DFC strengthen the spirit of community this year include organisers Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council; Presenting Partners DP World, Dubai Municipality, Mai Dubai, and Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Association Partners Sun and Sand Sports, The Brain and Performance Centre - A DP World Company, Citi Mastercard, Decathlon, Dubizzle, Emirates Airline, Emirates NBD, e&, La Roche Posay, MIRA Developments, talabat, Wasl, Whoop, Shamal - Kite Beach, Emaar and Hatta Kayak; Official Partners Dubai Chambers, Emarat, and Supercare Pharmacy; Media Partner Arabian Radio Network (ARN); and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Police, Ministry of Education, Event Security Committee, and Dubai Health Authority (DHA). (ANI/WAM)

