'Dubai Humanitarian' transports 90 metric tonnes of aid to support Sudanese people

Dubai [UAE], September 2 (ANI/WAM): Under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian (DXB-H) has facilitated urgent relief supplies to Chad's capital, Ndjamena, to support over 70,000 Sudanese people, alleviating their suffering and safeguarding lives in the region.

In a swift response to the escalating humanitarian crisis, a Boeing 747 cargo flight departed from Al Maktoum International Airport on Saturday, 31st August at 9:00 am carrying 90 metric tonnes of essential medical supplies, shelter materials, and relief items provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). These critical resources are expected to support over 70,000 Sudanese people, alleviating their suffering and safeguarding lives in the region.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian said: "In these critical moments, the speed of our response can mean the difference between life and death. Our ability to mobilise and deliver aid quickly is a testament to the strong partnerships and unwavering support from the leadership of Dubai. This airlift to Chad highlights our ongoing efforts to support vulnerable communities worldwide.

"In response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Sudan, the World Health Organisation is delivering 37 metric tonnes of life-saving infusions to treat thousands in need of immediate medical assistance. This charter flight provided by the Dubai Humanitarian is vital to overcoming logistics challenges and represents a tremendous support to WHO's ongoing health emergency response", said Robert Blanchard, Emergency Operations Manager, WHO Global Logistics Hub.

"With the generous support of Dubai Humanitarian, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency is delivering 53 metric tonnes of critical supplies to meet the dire humanitarian needs in Sudan.

"This airlift will allow UNHCR to assist 68,000 people in the Darfur region displaced by heavy floods and already hit by famine," said Benjamin Safari Head of Supply Management Service, UNHCR.

The cost of the relief airlift, amounting to AED1.48 million (USD405,000), was fully funded by Dubai Humanitarian's Global Humanitarian Impact Fund. This fund, established by DXB-H, is dedicated to supporting critical humanitarian missions from Dubai to the world. (ANI/WAM)

