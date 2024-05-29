Dubai International Chamber to strengthen business partnerships in Senegal and Morocco

Dubai [UAE], May 29 (ANI/WAM): Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, is embarking on a trade mission to Senegal and Morocco from June 3-7.

The African roadshow is part of the 'New Horizons' initiative, which supports expanding Dubai-based businesses into priority global markets.

The chamber hosted a special briefing session on Tuesday at its headquarters for members of the trade mission's delegation, which includes representatives from companies operating in Dubai across diverse industries.

Sectors represented include agriculture and food; beauty and cosmetics; construction, real estate and retail; construction materials; electronics; energy; environmental solutions; fashion e-commerce; food and beverages; general trading; healthcare and medical supplies; information technology; oil and gas; and supply chain and logistics.

During the meeting, participants were introduced to the mission's programme, which includes bilateral business meetings between Dubai-based companies and their counterparts in Senegal and Morocco.

These meetings will create a platform to explore opportunities for cooperation, expansion, and new trade and investment agreements. The delegation was briefed on the mission details and provided comprehensive market intelligence and economic data for both countries.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented, "We are keen to enhance the competitiveness of the local private sector in global markets and unlock access to rewarding opportunities for companies operating in Dubai at the regional and international levels."

The New Horizons initiative aims to promote the global expansion of Dubai-based companies and enable them to capitalise on rewarding opportunities in new international markets. (ANI/WAM)

