Dubai Investments showcases its powerhouse status at 'Make it in the Emirates' forum

Dubai [UAE], June 1 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Investments, the leading diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), is set to reinforce its position as a strategic powerhouse within the UAE's economy at the 'Make it in the Emirates' forum held from May 31-June 1.

The forum aims to highlight the vibrant business landscape and investment opportunities in the Emirates. During the two-day event, Dubai Investments presents its diversified subsidiaries, each an industry leader in its respective field.

The subsidiaries include Emirates Extrusion Factory, White Aluminum Factory, Globalpharma, Emirates Building System, Emirates Extruded Polystyrene, Emirates Float Glass, and Emirates Glass.

With their innovative products and considerable expertise across the glass, steel, aluminium, polystyrene and pharmaceutical sectors, these subsidiaries have played a vital role in driving economic growth in the United Arab Emirates.

Abdulaziz bin Yagub AlSerkal, CEO, of Industrial Platform, Dubai Investments, said, "The Make it in the Emirates forum provides an excellent platform to demonstrate Dubai Investments' pivotal role as an economic powerhouse throughout the UAE.

We are thrilled to present our diverse subsidiaries, each a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation. Through their contributions, we have cemented our position as a trusted partner and catalyst for continued growth."

Dubai Investments subsidiaries have consistently delivered solid and enduring results, capitalizing on key opportunities and leveraging strategic initiatives, highlighting the Group's exceptional performance and reaffirming its standing as a reliable and resilient investment powerhouse.

The 'Make it in the Emirates' forum represents an opportunity for Dubai Investments to strengthen existing partnerships, explore new collaborations, and showcase its unwavering dedication to economic diversification and sustainable growth in the UAE. (ANI/WAM)

