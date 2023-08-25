Dubai Maritime Authority launches Maritime Consumer Rights campaign

Dubai [UAE], August 25 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA) of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, today launched a new “Know Your Rights” campaign designed to strengthen the consumer rights of Traders and beneficial Cargo Owners (BCOs) across one of Dubai’s most important sectors.

As a government authority, DMA is charged with regulating, coordinating, and supervising all aspects of Dubai's maritime sector, with consistent prioritization for consumers welfare.

The new Maritime Consumer Rights campaign, running over the coming months, continues this commitment to empowering consumers.

Sheikh Dr Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, Executive Director of Dubai Maritime Authority, said, “The DMA’s new Maritime Consumer Rights campaign is designed to reaffirm the rights of Traders & BCOs, reminding them of their entitlements and protections within Dubai’s world-class maritime ecosystem.”

As part of its proactive approach, the DMA will not only inform consumers of their rights but also raise awareness of the platforms that are available to raise any issues or concerns, strengthening the bridge between the regulatory body and its stakeholders. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor