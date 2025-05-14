Dubai Media Council deepens engagement with private sector partners

Dubai [UAE], May 14 (ANI/WAM): As part of its ongoing efforts to empower emerging Emirati talent and strengthen their presence in the media sector, the Dubai Media Council (DMC) organised a visit for media students from the Higher Colleges of Technology to the regional headquarters of Edelman, one of the world's leading communications firms.

Organised as part of the 'Emirati Media Talent Pledge' initiative, launched by DMC, the visit aimed to offer students real-world exposure, highlight career paths in media, and foster direct engagement with industry professionals.

DMC affirmed that collaboration with the private sector and leading media institutions represents a key pillar in advancing the media sector in Dubai and the UAE. The Council highlighted its strong ties with prominent media entities and their key role in supporting efforts to prepare and upskill young talent by facilitating knowledge exchange and providing the professional expertise needed to enhance their readiness for careers in the media industry.

Saif Al Suwaidi, Project Manager at Dubai Media Council, said the visit forms part of efforts to realise the objectives of the 'Emirati Media Talent Pledge' initiative, launched under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

"Dubai's media development strategy places youth at its core. The Dubai Media Council is working closely with pledge partners to expand opportunities for young Emiratis and support their journey towards excellence. Edelman's support for the initiative reflects the private sector's growing awareness of the vital role youth play in shaping the future of media. The Council remains committed to empowering young talent, strengthening their presence in the industry, and equipping them with the professional skills needed to thrive in an evolving media landscape," Al Suwaidi said.

Al Suwaidi thanked Edelman for its role as a key partner of the 'Emirati Media Talent Pledge' and for hosting the visit in collaboration with DMC. He commended the firm's efforts in offering students meaningful exposure to current practices in communications and marketing, particularly in a fast-evolving digital landscape that is reshaping how audiences are engaged worldwide.

The visit featured a series of interactive sessions aimed at enriching the students' understanding of how global communications firms operate. A dedicated Q&A session gave students the opportunity to engage directly with senior professionals and rising talent at Edelman. The discussion covered a range of topics, from skills required to succeed in the industry to the importance of adaptability, creativity and cultural awareness in modern communications.

Omar Qirem, Chief Executive Officer of Edelman Middle East, welcomed the students with an introduction to the company's vision, key areas of work, and guiding values. He highlighted Edelman's commitment to identifying and supporting young talent, and to fostering professional environments that enable them to thrive in today's dynamic media landscape.

The visit also included a guided orientation through Edelman's various departments, offering participants a closer look at how teams collaborate on client campaigns, develop content strategies, monitor trends, and manage digital platforms.

In addition to providing inspiration and guidance, the visit also served to familiarise students with upcoming internship opportunities that Edelman will offer as part of its collaboration with DMC.

The 'Emirati Media Talent Pledge' is a strategic initiative that engages leading media organisations in the process of mentoring, training, and integrating Emirati talent into the media workforce. Through internships, workshops, and structured industry exposure, the initiative aims to equip young Emiratis with the skills and experience needed to succeed in the sector. (ANI/WAM)

