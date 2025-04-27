Dubai Municipality to highlight its pioneering tourism projects at Arabian Travel Market 2025

Dubai [UAE], April 27 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Municipality is participating in the 32nd Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, one of the world's leading events for the travel and tourism sector.

The Municipality will showcase its best practices and pioneering, innovative strategic tourism projects, reflecting its efforts to enhance Dubai's position as a unique future global tourism destination and its position as a global hub for the tourism and entertainment industry in a modern and innovative manner.

During the exhibition, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 28th April to 1st May, Dubai Municipality will present comprehensive insights into its world-class tourism projects, most notably the AED2 billion Therme Dubai, the first of its kind in the Middle East and the tallest in the world.

The project will enhance the quality of life in the community and enrich the experience of Dubai's guests by offering a spa and an interactive garden.

Therme Dubai also supports the objectives of the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy, which aims to position Dubai among the top 10 cities in quality of life by 2033.

In addition, Dubai Municipality is highlighting a comprehensive package of innovative development projects that will transform the design and infrastructure of Dubai's public beaches.

These projects will enhance the reputation, attractiveness, and brilliance of Dubai's beaches as leading global destinations, offering integrated tourism options that meet the desires and interests of residents and tourists, enhancing their experience.

The Municipality is also showcasing its recreational and sports projects in the emirate's parks and facilities, including the mountain walking trail in Mushrif National Park. The trail, which extends 9.7 kilometres, is the first and longest of its kind in the heart of Dubai.

It also includes the Mushrif Hub, a recreational initiative that combines a range of integrated leisure services.

The Hatta Mountain Bike Trail, which is 86 kilometres long and features 21 cycling lanes and 17 walking trails, offers a unique tourist experience for visitors, professionals, and adventure enthusiasts.

As part of its efforts to enhance the tourist appeal of historical and heritage areas and markets, the Municipality will highlight the historic Deira Souq as a prominent tourist destination in the emirate. It will also develop and modernise the area to preserve its symbolic value and historical significance.

This will be achieved through the Heritage and Tourist Trails Project in Deira's Traditional Markets, which extends 1,740 metres in length.

Dubai Municipality has equipped the markets with numerous facilities, including a prayer area for women that accommodates the needs of people of determination, innovative umbrellas, lighting, multiple seating areas, and smart bathrooms.

It has also developed the courtyards intersecting with the trails by implementing architectural furnishings that reflect the historical character of the area.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said, "The Arabian Travel Market is an exceptional annual event in the tourism and travel sector. Dubai Municipality is participating in this event to showcase its future vision for tourism, which is based on developing pioneering strategic practices and projects that are in line with the concepts of sustainability and innovation, providing advanced levels of quality of life and well-being."

"This will contribute to making Dubai a leading global tourist destination and consolidating the emirate's cultural and tourism identity, leading to the realisation of its vision of being one of the best cities in the world to live, visit, and invest," he said.

He added, "Designing and developing tourism experiences in Dubai is a key pillar of Dubai Municipality's work. This is achieved through the implementation of innovative projects in its parks and recreational facilities, creating smart, sustainable, and flexible spaces that transform them into integrated and attractive tourist destinations that combine Emirati heritage with modern tourism concepts that meet the aspirations of residents and visitors and enhance their quality of life and well-being." (ANI/WAM)

