Dubai Police campaign raises awareness against narcotics, psychotropic substances

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 12 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Police has successfully concluded the three-day awareness event of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, held at Dubai Mall under the slogan 'My Family... My True Wealth'.

The event, organised by the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, aimed to raise community awareness about the dangers of narcotics and psychotropic substances.

It featured a range of educational activities carried out in collaboration with Dubai Police's strategic partners, including the Community Development Authority, Dubai Customs, Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation, Health Authority, Al Ameen Service, Emirates Health Services, and the National Rehabilitation Centre.

Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Assistant Commandant for Criminal Investigation Affairs, attended the closing ceremony and emphasised Dubai Police's unwavering commitment to combating drug abuse through community outreach and prevention efforts.

He stated, "We firmly believe that awareness and education are essential steps to protect the community from the scourge of drug abuse. From this perspective, the Force and security authorities work to implement comprehensive awareness campaigns targeting all members of society, including youth and families, to increase awareness of the health, psychological, social, and economic harms of narcotics and to equip individuals with the necessary knowledge to avoid falling into the trap of addiction."

Meanwhile, Major General Eid Mohammed Thani Harib, Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police, pointed out that the department, represented by the Hemaya International Centre, closely collaborates with educational, health, and social institutions to provide comprehensive preventive and awareness programs.

He added, "We firmly believe that the family plays a crucial role in protecting children from falling into the trap of drug abuse. Therefore, through various exhibitions and events, Dubai Police, along with strategic partners, work to highlight the means of prevention, awareness, treatment programs, and community support initiatives. We also encourage the public to use confidential communication channels with Dubai Police to provide information and feedback."

The Community Development Authority also contributed by delivering workshops and awareness lectures for families on the dangers of drugs and methods of prevention. Meanwhile, Dubai Customs conducted awareness sessions highlighting the risks of using others' belongings during travel. Additionally, the Erada Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Dubai and the National Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre showcased a range of specialised treatment programs.

The Health Authority also organised awareness workshops for parents on the dangers of drugs. Meanwhile, the Al Ameen Service outlined its role and communication channels. The Emirates Health Services Corporation elaborated on the significance of addressing the psychological dimension and its part in the treatment of addicts. Additionally, the Criminal Investigation Department presented information on the E-Crime platform for reporting cybercrime and guidance on adequately handling and reporting anonymous electronic messages through the platform.

Furthermore, the Positive Spirit Council and the Council of People of Determination participated in the event by organising side events, which included a free art workshop for children, recreational competitions, and awareness lectures in sign language.

Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Assistant Commandant for Criminal Investigation Affairs, honoured the strategic partners for their efforts in making the event a success. (ANI/WAM)

