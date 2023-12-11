Dubai Police COP28UAE game fosters environmental awareness, sustainably

Dubai [UAE], December 11 (ANI/WAM): At the COP28, Dubai Police showcased their adventure game, COP28UAE, which has received over 920,000 views and is available in six languages: Arabic, English, French, Russian, Spanish, and Chinese, the official languages of the United Nations.

The game's launch is part of Dubai Police's efforts to support the United Arab Emirates' hosting of COP28, a pivotal event for the country this year. It emphasises the national responsibility of successful hosting, requiring participation from the government, private sectors, and all community segments.

Brigadier Badran Al Shamsi, Director of the General Department of Training at Dubai Police, emphasised that the game aims to support environmental and climate action, enhance environmental awareness, promote sustainability in life, encourage societal action for nature conservation, address climate change, and ensure a sustainable future.

"It's a global responsibility led by the UAE, educating generations about the importance of preserving our planet for present and future generations," he said.

Brigadier Ahmad Mardas, Deputy Director of the General Department of Training at Dubai Police, noted that the game focuses on building environmental awareness and fostering a generation conscious of sustainability.

"It aligns with the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategy to combat climate change as it promotes sustainable culture and practices and raises youth awareness about climate change impacts, preparing them to lead the world towards a more sustainable future," he said.

Colonel Dr Mansour Nasser Al Razzouqi, Director of the Virtual Technology Centre at Dubai Police, describes COP28UAE as an interactive adventure game addressing current environmental issues.

"It aims to raise awareness of climate change impacts and encourage players to make sustainable decisions and positive life changes," he explained.

The game is available on Apple Store, Google Play, and Huawei, in six official UN languages, with over 920,000 views, attracting a diverse age and gender audience.

It is worth noting that Dubai Police has launched several digital games for educational and awareness purposes, focusing on national messages, concepts, and lessons. These games aim to build generations capable of facing challenges and risks with comprehensive understanding and self-protection. Among these games are 'My Rights and Responsibilities' and 'My Child is My Friend,' which focus on children's rights and enhance parent-child communication. (ANI/WAM)

