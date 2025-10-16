Dubai Police Honours Sunil Bhatia with ‘Number One’ Medal

Indore’s Sunil Bhatia was honoured with the ‘Number One’ medal at the Dubai Police Headquarters for going the extra mile in cooperating with the police. The Dubai government also presented him with a certificate of appreciation. The award was presented to Bhatia by Acting Commander of Dubai Police, General Hareb Mohammad Al Shamsi, who also serves as the Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs. General Ahmed Abdullah Ibrahim and General Ali Al Marzouqi were also present.