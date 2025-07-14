Dubai Press Club to organise Arab Media Summit 2026 from March 31 March to April 2

Dubai [UAE], July 14 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai Press Club, organiser of the Arab Media Summit, announced that the next edition of the Summit will be held under the patronage of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, from March 31 to April 2, 2026.

The announcement of the next edition of the Arab Media Summit follows the successful conclusion of the 2025 edition, which introduced several notable additions, among the most prominent of which were the launch of the Film and Gaming Forum, a new flagship event under the Summit's umbrella, and the release of the 'Arab Media Outlook - Future Vision' report.

The Summit also featured high-level discussions focused on redefining the future of media by examining the key forces shaping its various segments.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, President of the Dubai Press Club, and Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit, said that preparations for the next edition of the summit are in full swing.

She noted that the committee convened to review the outcomes of the 2025 edition, which concluded on May 28, and to identify the main focus areas for the 2026 edition.

Al Marri said that the agenda for the Summit mirrors nearly a year of planning and collaborative efforts addressing both the current landscape and outlook for Arab media heading into the future. She noted that the preparatory phase involves engaging with leading media organisations across the region to identify key issues impacting the sector and to shape meaningful dialogue that supports the sector's continued development.

The 2025 edition attracted over 8,000 participants from 26 countries and featured 175 sessions that attracted nearly 300 prominent speakers from across the Arab world.

Maryam Al Mulla, Acting Director of the Dubai Press Club, and member of the Organising Committee, expressed her appreciation to all those who contributed to the success of the 2025 edition of the Arab Media Summit. She emphasised that teamwork remains the driving force behind Dubai's success across various spheres, including the media sector.

She said that the 2026 edition of the Summit will mark another momentous step in an eventful journey that began with the Arab Media Forum in 2001, evolving into a wider platform under the Arab Media Summit, adding that the Summit will continue to focus on empowering talent, inspiring youth, strengthening regional media partnerships, and showcasing technologies shaping the future of global media.

The Arab Media Summit features a range of flagship initiatives, including the Arab Media Forum, the Arab Youth Media Forum, the Arab Media Award, Ibda'a- the Arab Youth Media Award, and the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit and Award, and the Film and Gaming Forum. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor