Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on September 30

Dubai [UAE], August 10 (ANI/ WAM): Under the patronage of Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the Dubai Press Club (DPC) announced that it will organise the fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on September 30, 2025.

The event coincides with International Podcast Day, a global celebration of the power and widespread influence of podcasts.

Bringing together prominent Arab podcasters, media organisations, and leading platforms specialising in audio content creation, Dubai PodFest continues to serve as the region's leading event dedicated to podcasting.

The annual gathering provides a dynamic platform for exchanging ideas, showcasing success stories, and shaping the future of audio content creation in the Arab world.

Participants will explore global trends, share best practices, and discuss strategies for expanding the visibility and competitiveness of Arabic content. The event will also highlight opportunities to empower emerging talents, strengthen partnerships between media institutions and creative industries, and address the challenges facing podcast creators, transforming them into opportunities for growth and innovation.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, said, "The fifth edition of Dubai PodFest, held under the patronage of Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, reflects his vision to position Dubai as a hub for Arab media, a catalyst for creative content development, and a global destination for new media talent."

She added, "Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's directives provide a clear roadmap to strengthen Dubai's position as the capital of Arab mediaby not only staying ahead of global trends but also shaping the digital media landscape and empowering Arab talent to create impactful, globally competitive content."

Al Marri noted that Dubai PodFest, coinciding with International Podcast Day, has become the region's leading event dedicated to the podcasting industry, bringing together top Emirati and Arab media professionals, regional production companies and content creators to explore ways to support and grow this fast-evolving sector.

"Dubai Press Club will continue to launch initiatives that strengthen Arab media's ability to adapt to the future and reinforce Dubai's role as a hub for innovation and creativity," she said.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of Dubai Press Club, said, "Organising the fifth edition of Dubai PodFest reflects our deep commitment to supporting and enabling the growth of the podcasting industry in the Arab world. We believe in the unique ability of podcasts to inform, inspire and elevate public awareness through creative, accessible storytelling. This event provides a collaborative space for creators, producers and institutions to explore new possibilities for developing Arabic content and enhancing its global reach."

She added, "Dubai PodFest also presents an opportunity to spotlight outstanding success stories that motivate young people to enter this field with confidence and creativity. Its continued success since launch is a clear reflection of Dubai's forward-looking vision and its investment in nurturing talent and innovation across the media sector."

Mahfoudha Abdullah, Manager of Dubai PodFest and Media Talent Development Lead at DPC, said, "The fifth edition of Dubai PodFest continues to bring together leading audio content creators to explore ways to enhance this rapidly growing sector within the Arab media landscape. The fast pace of technological advancement has opened the door for anyone with creativity and determination to succeed in the field and gain wide recognition."

She added, "The timing of this edition, coinciding with International Podcast Day, underscores the importance of the podcasting industry and highlights the latest developments and key drivers of excellence within the sector."

Dubai Press Club has invited podcast professionals, media organisations, entrepreneurs and content creators to register for the event and take part in its lineup of panel discussions, workshops and interactive sessions.

Registration and additional information about Dubai PodFest 2025 can be accessed through: https://dpc.org.ae/en. (ANI/ WAM)

