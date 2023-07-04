Dubai records over AED4.1 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

Dubai [UAE], July 4 (ANI/WAM): Dubai real estate market recorded 458 sales transactions worth AED2.01 billion, in addition to 98 mortgage deals of AED1.29 billion, and 65 gift deals amounting to AED851.86 million on Tuesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 384 villas and apartments worth AED786.6 million, and 74 land plots worth AED1.22 billion.

The mortgages included 80 villas and apartments worth AED135.24 million and 18 land plots valued at AED1.15 billion, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED4.1 billion. (ANI/WAM)

