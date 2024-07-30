Dubai RTA launches trial operation of smart inspection vehicle for rail right-of-way areas

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 30 (ANI/WAM): Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched the trial operation of smart inspection vehicle operations.

The vehicle is designed to monitor the rail right-of-way areas using advanced intelligence systems and is equipped with cameras. The innovative vehicle can detect violations, restricted activities, and damage within such zones.

This initiative aims to streamline daily inspection work across all rail right-of-way areas related to the Dubai Metro and Tram networks by utilising modern technological systems.

Abdulrahman Al Janahi, Director of Rail Right of Way at RTA's Rail Agency, stated that the initiative of smart inspection vehicles is launched in coordination with Smart Services Department.

The initiative represents a significant step forward in the RTA's efforts to safeguard Dubai's rail infrastructure.

"This technology will not only improve the efficiency of our inspections but also help us to quickly identify and address any issues, ensuring the safety and reliability of our rail services. The smart inspection vehicle uses artificial intelligence to keep up with rail network advancements," he added.

The initiative aims to achieve full coverage of inspection areas, double the speed of preparing inspection reports, and ensure the reliability of outputs.

It also seeks to reduce human errors in the inspection process and provide solid support for making well-informed decisions.

"This project underscores RTA's commitment to leveraging smart solutions to enhance operational efficiency and infrastructure safety. The use of smart inspection vehicles is expected to significantly improve the effectiveness of rail inspections, ensuring comprehensive coverage and timely reporting of any anomalies." (ANI/WAM)

