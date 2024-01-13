Dubai Smart Police Stations experience impressive surge in transaction numbers over past year

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 13 (ANI/WAM): Dubai's Smart Police Stations (SPS) recorded a 13 per cent increase in the number of transactions submitted by citizens, residents, and visitors last year compared to the year before.

The SPSs handled 121,986 transactions in 2023, compared to 107,719 smart transactions in 2022.

Major General Ali Ahmad Ghanim, Director-General of Logistic Support and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee for Smart Police Stations highlighted that citizens, residents, and visitors have benefited from the 46 services provided by the smart police stations 24/7, catering to their needs in areas such as permit requests, criminal matters, and traffic concerns.

He emphasised that these results demonstrated Dubai Police's dedication to achieving the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in embracing digital transformation.

Major General Ghanim commended the positive response from citizens, residents, and visitors in utilising the services offered by the smart police stations.

"This reflects Dubai Police's achievement of the strategic goal of providing the community with convenient and streamlined services," he continued.

Major General Ghanim emphasised that smart police stations are a testament to the remarkable advancement accomplished by Dubai Police, demonstrating their dedication to executing a comprehensive transition towards 24/7 operational smart police stations that provide smart services without human intervention. (ANI/WAM)

